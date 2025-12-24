Tax Cuts, GST Relief, RBI Support Keep India Growth Engine Running, Says UBS — Check Portfolio Changes

UBS expects India’s growth momentum to remain strong after the economy posted an above-trend GDP expansion of 8.2% in the September quarter. UBS said growth continues to be supported by targeted income tax cuts, GST reductions and supportive monetary policy, which together leave room for further upside.

Following this performance, the brokerage has raised its growth forecast to 7.4% for FY26, before expecting it to normalise to 6.4% in FY27.

Against this macro backdrop and supported by solid second-quarter earnings, UBS expects corporate earnings growth to move closer to low double digits. It projects earnings growth of 10.2% in FY26, accelerating to 15.4% in FY27.