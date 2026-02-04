Tata Power Q3 Results: Net Profit Slides 25%, Margin Flat

Tata Power Co.'s net profit for the third quarter of FY26 declined 25% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Tata Group company registered a consolidated net profit at Rs 772 crore, compared to Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell over 9% to Rs 13,948 crore from Rs 15,391 crore. Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation also declined 9% from Rs 3,353 crore to Rs 3,055 crore in the quarter under review.

Margin stood at 21.9%, compared to 21.8% in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total capacity stood at 26.3 GW (combining operational and under-construction assets), while clean & green capacity was registered at 17.5 GW (including 10 GW under construction). Under operational capacity, thermal capacity was 8.9 GW of installed thermal energy generation. The operational renewable portfolio includes 4,906 MW of Solar, 1,221 MW of Wind, and 880 MW of Hydro.

The company's earnings per share stood at Rs 8.6, while return on equity was 11.2%.

Tata Power sees Indonesia coal prices rising due to output cuts.

Tata Power Share Price

Tata Power's stock ended 1.63% higher at Rs 371.05 apiece on Wednesday on the NSE. This compares to a 0.19% rise in the Nifty index. The share price has fallen 2.49% in the last 12 months.

