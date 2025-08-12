Tata Motors Demerger Effective Oct. 1 — Check Ratio, Other Details

Tata Motors Ltd.'s demerger of its commercial vehicle business will be effective Oct. 1, 2025. The National Company Law Tribunal has reserved the order for the scheme of demerger, the company said last week.

The board approved the company's demerger into two separate listed entities in 2024. As a part of the scheme, Tata Motors will demerge its CV business and all its related investments in TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

The existing passenger vehicle business will be merged into Tata Motors. The PV business includes the EV arm, JLR and their related investments, under the name Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, both TML Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors will be renamed, resulting in two separate listed entities. Tata Motors’ CV segment’s revenue slipped nearly 5% year-on-year to Rs 17,000 crore in the first quarter.