Tata Motors CV Valuations Attractive, Says Nomura After Initiating Coverage — Check Target Price

Nomura has initiated coverage on Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, labelling the company as key beneficiary of the expected upcycle of India's commercial vehicle industry while citing current valuations as attractive.

In its latest note on autos, Nomura has also highlighted how Tata Motors CV is a dominant market leader in the CV segment, with a commanding 45% share in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) and a 31% share in light commercial vehicles (LCV) for fiscal year 2025.

The brokerage firm noted how Tata Motors CV is well-positioned to benefit from this CV upcycle, projecting wholesale volumes for MHCVs to rise by approximately 10% in both FY26 and FY27.

"TMCV’s focus on profitable growth has resulted in consistent improvement in profitability for the company and the industry, in our view," Nomura wrote.