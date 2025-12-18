Tata Motors Share Price Jumps After JPMorgan, BofA Initiations — Check Target Price

Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Ltd. have surged in trade on Thursday after top brokerages such as JPMorgan and Bank of America initiated their coverage on the counter.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 400, reaching an intraday high of 403. This accounts for gains of more than 3.5% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 386.1.

The strong momentum in Tata Motors CV comes on the back of JPMorgan and BofA Securities both sharing a positive outlook on the company's growth heading into 2026.

While JPMorgan initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating, BofA initiated a 'buy' call on the counter, with both brokerages forecasting a target price of Rs 475, thus implying an upside of around 20% from current levels.