Business NewsMarketsTata Motors Share Price Jumps After JPMorgan, BofA Initiations — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Share Price Jumps After JPMorgan, BofA Initiations — Check Target Price

The strong momentum in Tata Motors CV comes on the back of JPMorgan and BofA Securities both sharing a positive outlook on the company's growth heading into 2026.

18 Dec 2025, 10:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle buzzing in trade today. (Image:&nbsp;NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle buzzing in trade today. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Ltd. have surged in trade on Thursday after top brokerages such as JPMorgan and Bank of America initiated their coverage on the counter.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 400, reaching an intraday high of 403. This accounts for gains of more than 3.5% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 386.1.

The strong momentum in Tata Motors CV comes on the back of JPMorgan and BofA Securities both sharing a positive outlook on the company's growth heading into 2026.

While JPMorgan initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating, BofA initiated a 'buy' call on the counter, with both brokerages forecasting a target price of Rs 475, thus implying an upside of around 20% from current levels.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A good day at the office for Tata Motors. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

A good day at the office for Tata Motors. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

ALSO READ

Tata Motors Sees Entry-Level EVs Matching Petrol Car Prices By 2030
Opinion
Tata Motors Sees Entry-Level EVs Matching Petrol Car Prices By 2030
Read More

JPMorgan believes Tata Motors CV is positioned well given its disciplined local business, coupled with potential upside from global foray.

JPMorgan is expecting a modest upside to the demand of commercial vehicle going forward, thereby adding upside potential to financials.

The acquisition of Iveco, in particular, could be value accretive for the company, with JPMorgan forecasting an FY26-28 Ebitda/EBIT compounded annual growth rate of 13%/16%.

BofA, meanwhile, expects the Indian carmaker to see a recovery cycle kicking in for its domestic and European businesses and is expecting an Ebitda CAGR of 15% between FY26 to FY28.

But that's not all. BofA foresees steady market share gains for Tata Motors CV going forward, which will be complemented by margin discipline, lower regulatory risk and a return on capital employed rate of 35%.

All of these factors mean there is a significant valuation re-rating for Tata Motors CV, whose Iveco acquisition is also set to yield value soon as the deal was done during a trough cycle.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors CV Share Price In Focus As Two Brokerages Initiate Buy Calls — Check Target Price
Opinion
Tata Motors CV Share Price In Focus As Two Brokerages Initiate Buy Calls — Check Target Price
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT