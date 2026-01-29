Get App
Tata Motors CV Q3 Results: Profit Slumps Nearly 50% Despite Rise In Revenue

The commercial vehicles firm's revenue saw an uptick of 16.1% to Rs 21,847 crore.

Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Tata Motors Ltd. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 705 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 48% downturn as compared to Rs 1,355 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

The commercial vehicles firm's revenue saw an uptick of 16.1% to Rs  21,847 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 18.819 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 40.8% at Rs 2,881 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 2,046 crore.

Tata Motors Q3 Results (Cons.,YoY)

  • Net Profit down 48% at Rs 705 crore versus Rs 1,355 crore
  • Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 21,847 crore versus Rs 18,819 crore 
  • Ebitda up 40.8% at Rs 2,881 crore versus Rs 2,046 crore
  • Margin at 13.2% versus 10.9% 

Shares of Tata Motors closed 0.44% higher at Rs 470.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.30% rise in the benchmark Nifty. 

