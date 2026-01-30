Swiggy Shares May Rally 83% Says ICICI Securities On Inline Q3 Number — Check Revised Target Price, Rating

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Swiggy Ltd. delivered broadly in-line results for Q3 FY26, meeting expectations on both revenue and operating margins. Management disclosed that Swiggy spent nearly Rs 100 crore on no-fee deliveries during the quarter. However, despite this aggressive promotional support, the initiative failed to drive a meaningful uplift in growth. Henceforth, Instamart does not intend to compete with unlisted competitors on discounting, reducing delivery threshold.

According to the brokerage view, this shift reflects a disciplined approach to profitability, with management acknowledging that discount-led growth is unlikely to be margin-accretive, even over the long term.

While this is considered a positive development for the company's path to profitability, investors may interpret it as a negative signal for near-term growth momentum, leading to potential stock volatility.

That said, the recent correction in Swiggy's stock price limits further downside risk.The brokerage remains constructive on Swiggy, citing the company's robust performance in food delivery, a strong balance sheet, and the embedded option value from potential long-term success in the quick commerce segment.

Risks: Slowdown in discretionary spending; and negative externalities disrupting business operations.

