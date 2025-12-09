Swiggy QIP Opens At Same Price As IPO Offer Last Year

The Swiggy board last month approved the fundraise through QIP, followed by shareholders' nod on Monday.

The company has shortlisted three banks to manage the share sale — the Indian units of Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Bloomberg News reported.

The fund raise comes amid surging demand and intensifying competition in the sector. Startups are competing with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-backed Flipkart to cover cities with networks of neighborhood warehouses and fleets to quickly deliver everything from groceries and electronics.

JPMorgan in its report last month said that Swiggy has dialled down subsidies over the past three weeks but sharply increased marketing intensity, especially across paid display and paid search.

On the other hand, Macquarie remains constructive on the quick commerce sector growth but expects material, persistent losses, pushing back against the narrative of a sharp improvement in profitability driven by consolidation. It maintains 'underperform' ratings on Zomato-parent Eternal and Swiggy. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 200 on Eternal, implying a 33% downside, and Rs 285 on Swiggy, noting a potential 28.6% downside.