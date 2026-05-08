Swiggy Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps 45%

Swiggy Ltd.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 800 crore compared to a loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the -year ago period. However, revenue from operations surged 44.7% to Rs 6,383 crore from Rs 4,410 crore.

Pressure increased on the operational front increased as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss widened to Rs 697 crore as against a loss of Rs 962 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Swiggy demonstrated robust momentum across its primary business verticals in Q4, with the Out-of-Home Consumption segment leading the pack at an impressive 60% growth

Close behind, the Quick Commerce vertical continues to be a massive growth engine for the platform, posting a 53% increase, while the foundational Food Delivery business maintained a steady upward trajectory with 27% growth.

Additionally, the company's Supply Chain operations saw a significant 56% jump, indicating a healthy scale-up in the underlying logistics and distribution infrastructure

As far as Gross Order Value is concerned, food delivery GOV grew by 22.6%, the Quick Commerce GOV surged by 69% Notably, Swiggy's monthly user base widened with the company clocking a 27% rise in its Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs).

Swiggy Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 800 crore versus loss of Rs 1,081 crore.

Revenue rises 44.7% at Rs 6,383 crore versus Rs 4,410 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 697 crore versus loss of Rs 962 crore.

Swiggy Share Price

Swiggy' stock ended 0.36% higher at Rs 280.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.62% decline in the Nifty index. The share price has fallen 27.38% year-to-date, and 11% in the last 12 months.

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