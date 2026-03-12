Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, MGL, Jindal Steel, Adani Enterprises, Borosil

Stocks of Mahanagar Gas Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Jindal Steel Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

KEC International: The company secures transmission & distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs. 1,476 crore, including its largest composite T&D order in Saudi Arabia.

Wipro: Signs a multi‑year contract with TruStage to modernise its retirement services operations.

Borosil: Production at the borosilicate glass furnace has been temporarily suspended. Opal glass furnaces are operating at lower capacities. The company is coordinating with OMCs and the government for LPG supplies and is evaluating the overall impact of the disruption.

Ashok Leyland: The company breaks ground for a new battery‑pack manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment outlay of Rs. 400–500 crore.

Dalmia Bharat: Tribunal reduces the company's tax demand to Rs. 92.5 crore from the earlier Rs. 700 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company's arm, ADSTL, completes acquisition of a 14.2% stake in Air Works India (Engineering) at an enterprise value of Rs. 400 crore.

Redington: The Income Tax Department quashes the tax demand of Rs. 230 crore on the company.

Jindal Steel: The company is declared the preferred bidder for an iron‑ore block in Odisha.

PFC: The board will meet on March 17 to consider raising funds and also to consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

MGL: The company reduces supply to industrial and commercial customers in line with government directives; commercial customers impacted.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 12: Nifty Support Slips To 23,700 Level As Iran War Keeps Market On Tenterhooks

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.