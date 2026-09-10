Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Union Bank of India, Shriram Finance & More

Shares of Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Union Bank of India, Shriram Finance and JK Paper will be in focus on Thursday, September 10.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
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Parag Milk Foods
- Launched Avvatar Popped Protein Chips, expanding nutrition portfolio into the snacking category
- The launch expands Avvatar portfolio beyond protein powders, ready to drink beverages and protein bars into snacking
- It supports strategy to build new growth avenues in nutrition and adjacent food categories through Avvatar
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Hindustan Zinc
Signs 6-Yr Transportation Pact With MFL India
Pact For Deployment Of 30 Electric Trucks
SEAMEC Ltd
- ONGC's Vessel ‘SAMUDRA SEVAK' arrives in Mumbai after completion of emergency dry docking
- Vessel SEAMEC AGASTYA off hired from 8 September 2026 due to technical reason.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports
- To setup 850 TPD Greenfield Corn Wet Milling Unit for `333 Cr in Hubli
- Hubli Unit mfg capacity to increase to 1600 TPD from 750 TPD
- To Increase Corn Wet Milling Capacity to 9000 TPD by 2030
Union Bank of India
- Bank unions call strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and from 26 Oct. 2026 onwards
- UFBU, AIBOA, AIBASM and BKSM to participate in proposed strikes
- Bank says branch and office operations may be impacted if strike proceeds
- Taking steps to ensure smooth operations during strike period
- Unable to quantify impact at present
Wipro
- Launches CISO Command Centre With CrowdStrike
- CISO Centre For Enterprise Cybersecurity Ops
Shriram Finance
Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,220 Cr on pvt placement basis
Coal India
Subsidiary - Northern Coalfields
- Coal production up 67% and coal dispatches up 75% as on 8 Sept. after monsoon impact eases
- FY27 coal production at 51.43 MT; coal supplies at 55 MT till 8 Sept.
- Around 87% of coal supplies directed to the power sector
- Rake loading rises to 41 rakes on 8 Sept. from average 19 rakes during 1-3 Sept.
- Coal India's daily coal production up 40% to 1.91 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.36 MT during 1-3 Sept.
- Coal India's daily power sector dispatches up 27% to 1.74 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.37 MT during 1-3 Sept.
IRB Infrastructure Developers
- August toll revenue rises ~25% YoY to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore
- Management says traffic growth and FY27 tariff revision supported revenue growth
- Expects positive traffic momentum to continue amid robust economic activity and festive season demand
- AU Small Finance Bank
- RBI approves ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in the bank
- Eris Lifesciences
- Avails term loan of Rs 45 crore from Axis Bank
- Total outstanding borrowings comprise term loans of Rs 155.77 crore and working capital loans of Rs 55 crore
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Shakti Pumps
- Receives order from MSEDC for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems
- Empanelment covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar water pumps across Maharashtra
- Order value at Rs 236 crore
- Order to be executed within 60 days from issuance of work order/notice to proceed
- Scope includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of solar water pumping systems
Central Bank
- UFBU announces strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and continuous strike from 26 Oct. 2026
- Bank taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices if strike materialises
- Operations may be affected in the event of the strike proceeding
JK Paper
- Acquires remaining 20% stake in Radhesham Wellpack for Rs 44.02 crore
- Acquisition comprises 25,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each
- Radhesham Wellpack becomes wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition
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