Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Union Bank of India, Shriram Finance & More

Shares of Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Union Bank of India, Shriram Finance and JK Paper will be in focus on Thursday, September 10.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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Parag Milk Foods

Launched Avvatar Popped Protein Chips, expanding nutrition portfolio into the snacking category

The launch expands Avvatar portfolio beyond protein powders, ready to drink beverages and protein bars into snacking

It supports strategy to build new growth avenues in nutrition and adjacent food categories through Avvatar

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Hindustan Zinc

Signs 6-Yr Transportation Pact With MFL India

Pact For Deployment Of 30 Electric Trucks



SEAMEC Ltd

ONGC's Vessel ‘SAMUDRA SEVAK' arrives in Mumbai after completion of emergency dry docking

Vessel SEAMEC AGASTYA off hired from 8 September 2026 due to technical reason.



Gujarat Ambuja Exports

To setup 850 TPD Greenfield Corn Wet Milling Unit for `333 Cr in Hubli

Hubli Unit mfg capacity to increase to 1600 TPD from 750 TPD

To Increase Corn Wet Milling Capacity to 9000 TPD by 2030



Union Bank of India

Bank unions call strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and from 26 Oct. 2026 onwards

UFBU, AIBOA, AIBASM and BKSM to participate in proposed strikes

Bank says branch and office operations may be impacted if strike proceeds

Taking steps to ensure smooth operations during strike period

Unable to quantify impact at present



Wipro

Launches CISO Command Centre With CrowdStrike

CISO Centre For Enterprise Cybersecurity Ops



Shriram Finance

Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,220 Cr on pvt placement basis



Coal India

Subsidiary - Northern Coalfields

Coal production up 67% and coal dispatches up 75% as on 8 Sept. after monsoon impact eases

FY27 coal production at 51.43 MT; coal supplies at 55 MT till 8 Sept.

Around 87% of coal supplies directed to the power sector

Rake loading rises to 41 rakes on 8 Sept. from average 19 rakes during 1-3 Sept.

Coal India's daily coal production up 40% to 1.91 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.36 MT during 1-3 Sept.

Coal India's daily power sector dispatches up 27% to 1.74 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.37 MT during 1-3 Sept.



IRB Infrastructure Developers

August toll revenue rises ~25% YoY to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore

Management says traffic growth and FY27 tariff revision supported revenue growth

Expects positive traffic momentum to continue amid robust economic activity and festive season demand

AU Small Finance Bank

RBI approves ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in the bank

Eris Lifesciences

Avails term loan of Rs 45 crore from Axis Bank

Total outstanding borrowings comprise term loans of Rs 155.77 crore and working capital loans of Rs 55 crore

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Shakti Pumps

Receives order from MSEDC for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems

Empanelment covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar water pumps across Maharashtra

Order value at Rs 236 crore

Order to be executed within 60 days from issuance of work order/notice to proceed

Scope includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of solar water pumping systems



Central Bank

UFBU announces strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and continuous strike from 26 Oct. 2026

Bank taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices if strike materialises

Operations may be affected in the event of the strike proceeding



JK Paper

Acquires remaining 20% stake in Radhesham Wellpack for Rs 44.02 crore

Acquisition comprises 25,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each

Radhesham Wellpack becomes wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition

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