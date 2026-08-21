Stocks To Watch Today: Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel & More

Shares of Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV and Tata Steel will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

Manipal Health Q1 Result Highlights

Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY

EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY

Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY

One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1

Stocks in News

Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline.

Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline. RailTel: Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis.

Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis. Saatvik Green Energy: Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027.

Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027. Tata Motors PV: Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr

Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr Karur Vysya Bank - increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors

- increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors Tata Steel: completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.