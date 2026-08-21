Stocks To Watch Today: Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel & More

Photo Source: Freepik
Shares of Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV and Tata Steel will be in focus on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Earnings
Manipal Health Q1 Result Highlights
- Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY
- EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY
- Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY
- One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1
Stocks in News
- Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline.
- RailTel: Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis.
- Saatvik Green Energy: Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027.
- Tata Motors PV: Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr
- Karur Vysya Bank - increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors
- Tata Steel: completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary
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