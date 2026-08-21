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Stocks To Watch Today: Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Thursday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel & More
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Shares of Manipal Health, RailTel, Tata Motors PV and Tata Steel will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

Manipal Health Q1 Result Highlights

  • Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY
  • EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY
  • EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY
  • Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY
  • One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1

Stocks in News

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline.
  • RailTel: Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis.
  • Saatvik Green Energy: Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027.
  • Tata Motors PV: Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr
  • Karur Vysya Bank - increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors
  • Tata Steel: completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary

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