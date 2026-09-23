Stocks To Watch Today: LG Electronics, Cupid, Aditya Infotech, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra & More

LG Electronics, Cupid and Aditya Infotech will be in focus on Wednesday. In addition, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, ArMee Infotech and Adroit Industries (India) will also be in focus as the shares list on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Arvind SmartSpaces: Announces bookings of over Rs 500 Cr in Bengaluru project; bookings achieved within 30 days of launch. Project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has topline potential of Rs 860 Cr.

Announces bookings of over Rs 500 Cr in Bengaluru project; bookings achieved within 30 days of launch. Project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has topline potential of Rs 860 Cr. Aditya Infotech: QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 3,648.43/share. May offer up to 5% discount to floor price.

QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 3,648.43/share. May offer up to 5% discount to floor price. Cupid: Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725–750 Cr and net profit guidance to Rs 210–225 Cr. FY28 revenue guidance at Rs 1,085 Cr; FY29 revenue guidance at Rs 1,500 Cr. Targets Rs 150 Cr FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees Rs 500 Cr annual revenue potential.

Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725–750 Cr and net profit guidance to Rs 210–225 Cr. FY28 revenue guidance at Rs 1,085 Cr; FY29 revenue guidance at Rs 1,500 Cr. Targets Rs 150 Cr FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees Rs 500 Cr annual revenue potential. NATCO Pharma: Board to meet on September 25 to consider rights issue of shares of up to Rs 1,300 Cr and terms of the rights issue.

Board to meet on September 25 to consider rights issue of shares of up to Rs 1,300 Cr and terms of the rights issue. JSW Dulux: Sets October 22 as record date for stock split of 1 share into 10 shares.

Sets October 22 as record date for stock split of 1 share into 10 shares. Sapphire Foods: Receives GST show-cause notice of Rs 516.84 Cr under Tamil Nadu SGST Act for April 2023–March 2024. Receives another GST show-cause notice of Rs 21.47 Cr for FY23.

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LG Electronics India: Expects double-digit growth in festive sales; ramps up exports by adding new markets for premium product portfolio. Expects overseas markets to contribute double-digit share of overall revenue in coming years.

IPO Opening

ArMee Infotech: IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company providing end-to-end technology solutions across government, corporates, BFSI and education. Also operates in retail sales and renewable energy.

IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company providing end-to-end technology solutions across government, corporates, BFSI and education. Also operates in retail sales and renewable energy. Swastika Infra: EPC company specialising in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including underground cabling, GIS, AIS, grid substations, electrification, street lighting and renewable energy works.

EPC company specialising in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including underground cabling, GIS, AIS, grid substations, electrification, street lighting and renewable energy works. Elevate Campuses: Education infrastructure company engaged in student accommodation for higher education institutions and K-12 school assets. Operates student accommodation under Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ brands.

Education infrastructure company engaged in student accommodation for higher education institutions and K-12 school assets. Operates student accommodation under Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ brands. Adroit Industries (India): Vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components, with over 5,000 SKUs.

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