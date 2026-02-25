Stocks To Watch Today: IRFC, Biocon, Waaree Energies, Federal Bank

Stocks of KFin Technologies Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Power Grid Corp. and Waaree Energies Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

KFin Technologies: The company enables an instant withdrawal facility for subscribers under the NPS Swasthya Scheme.

RVNL: The company secures a project worth Rs 270 crore from Central Railway.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The US SEC concludes its investigation into alleged payments in Ukraine and recommends no enforcement action against the company.

HG Infra Engineering: The company emerges as the L-1 bidder for a major NHAI project valued at Rs 1,582 crore.

IRFC: Govt To Trim Up To 4% Stake In IRFC Via OFS

Power Grid: The company successfully commissions a new transmission system project in Rajasthan.

Waaree Energies: The company's arm receives a Letter of Award (LoA) from SECI for a 300 MW wind power project in Gujara

Federal Bank: The bank launches revamped current account variants named ‘Fed Prime' and ‘Shreni CA Premium.'

Biocon: The company receives US FDA approval for Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for weight management.

ALSO READ: Govt To Trim Up To 4% Stake In IRFC Via OFS — Check Floor Price

Earnings Post Market Hours

Elantas Beck Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 197 crore

EBITDA up 28.7% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 35 crore

EBITDA Margin up 320 bps at 20.9% versus 17.7%

Net Profit up 32.4% at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore

Schaeffler India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 27.5% at Rs 2,724 crore versus Rs 2,136 crore

EBITDA up 30.7% at Rs 484 crore versus Rs 370 crore

EBITDA Margin up 50 bps at 17.8% versus 17.3%

Net Profit up 35.9% at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 237 crore

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Feb. 25: Nifty Support At 25,250-25,300 After Snapping Gaining Streak

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.