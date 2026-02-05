Stocks To Watch Today: IRB Infra, Coal India, Metropolis Healthcare, Apollo Tyres And JSW Cement

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd. And JSW Cement Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings Post Market Hours

GLOBAL HEALTH CONS YOY

Revenue up 18.82% at Rs 1121.047 crore versus Rs 943.436 crore.

Ebitda down 8.6% at Rs 217.29 crore versus Rs 237.76 crore.

Ebitda margin down 581 bps at 19.38% versus 25.2%.

Net profit down 33.5% at Rs 95.022 crore versus Rs 142.907 crore.

RANE (MADRAS) CONS YOY

Revenue up 21.23% at Rs 1015.15 crore versus Rs 837.37 crore.

Ebitda up 37.34% at Rs 90.81 crore versus Rs 66.12 crore.

Ebitda margin up 104 bps at 8.94% versus 7.89%.

Net profit up 7725.64% at Rs 30.52 crore versus Rs 0.39 crore.

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES CONS YOY

Revenue down 12.19% at Rs 786.95 crore versus Rs 896.12 crore.

Ebitda down 2.09% at Rs 154.14 crore versus Rs 157.44 crore.

Ebitda margin up 201 bps at 19.58% versus 17.56%.

Net profit down 66.4% at Rs 24.02 crore versus Rs 71.49 crore.

Xpro CONS YOY

Revenue up 1.68% at Rs 106.3138 crore versus Rs 104.5539 crore.

Ebitda down 17.32% at Rs 8.73 crore versus Rs 10.56 crore.

Ebitda margin down 188 bps at 8.21% versus 10.1%.

Net profit down 9.13% at Rs 6.7795 crore versus Rs 7.4608 crore.

KEYSTONE REALTORS CONS YOY

Revenue down 42.64% at Rs 266.17 crore versus Rs 464.02 crore.

Ebitda down 72.06% at Rs 11.48 crore versus Rs 41.09 crore.

Ebitda margin down 454 bps at 4.31% versus 8.85%.

Net profit down 77.57% at Rs 3.38 crore versus Rs 15.07 crore.

TRENT STANDALONE YOY

Revenue up 15.98% at Rs 5259.46 crore versus Rs 4534.71 crore.

Ebitda up 27.31% at Rs 1073.35 crore versus Rs 843.04 crore.

Ebitda margin up 181 bps at 20.4% versus 18.59%.

Net profit up 36.3% at Rs 639.71 crore versus Rs 469.33 crore.

POKARNA CONS YOY

Revenue down 39.65% at Rs 134.96 crore versus Rs 223.61 crore.

Ebitda down 47.5% at Rs 40.72 crore versus Rs 77.57 crore.

Ebitda margin down 451 bps at 30.17% versus 34.68%.

Net profit down 59.75% at Rs 20.36 crore versus Rs 50.59 crore.

JAIPRAKASH POWER VENTURES CONS YOY

Revenue up 1.35% at Rs 1155.57 crore versus Rs 1140.17 crore.

Ebitda down 40.14% at Rs 173.56 crore versus Rs 289.96 crore.

Ebitda margin down 1041 bps at 15.01% versus 25.43%.

Net profit down 97.02% at Rs 3.77 crore versus Rs 126.68 crore.

NHPC CONS YOY

Revenue down 2.89% at Rs 2220.73 crore versus Rs 2286.76 crore.

Ebitda down 79.15% at Rs 211.6 crore versus Rs 1015.1 crore.

Ebitda margin down 3486 bps at 9.52% versus 44.39%.

Net profit down 5.23% at Rs 219.12 crore versus Rs 231.23 crore.

METROPOLIS HEALTHCARE CONS YOY

Revenue up 25.75% at Rs 405.9097 crore versus Rs 322.7674 crore.

Ebitda up 31.7% at Rs 94.83 crore versus Rs 72 crore.

Ebitda margin up 105 bps at 23.36% versus 22.3%.

Net profit up 31.95% at Rs 41.38 crore versus Rs 31.36 crore.

TATA POWER CONS YOY

Revenue down 9.38% at Rs 13948.41 crore versus Rs 15391.06 crore.

Ebitda down 8.87% at Rs 3054.91 crore versus Rs 3352.6 crore.

Ebitda margin up 11 bps at 21.9% versus 21.78%.

Net profit down 25.1% at Rs 771.98 crore versus Rs 1030.7 crore.

JUBILANT INGREVIA CONS YOY

Revenue down 0.55% at Rs 1050.99 crore versus Rs 1056.77 crore.

Ebitda down 8.48% at Rs 126.55 crore versus Rs 138.29 crore.

Ebitda margin down 104 bps at 12.04% versus 13.08%.

Net profit down 32.4% at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 69.38 crore.

REDINGTON CONS YOY

Revenue up 15.74% at Rs 30921.73 crore versus Rs 26716.08 crore.

Ebitda up 3.88% at Rs 625.9 crore versus Rs 602.5 crore.

Ebitda margin down 23 bps at 2.02% versus 2.25%.

Net profit up 8.86% at Rs 435.8 crore versus Rs 400.31 crore.

GALIANTT CONS YOY

Revenue down 4.01% at Rs 1073.58 crore versus Rs 1118.32 crore.

Ebitda down 22.81% at Rs 153.67 crore versus Rs 199.09 crore.

Ebitda margin down 348 bps at 14.31% versus 17.8%.

Net profit down 11.66% at Rs 100.41 crore versus Rs 113.67 crore.

KALPATARU PROJECTS INTL (CONS)

Revenue up 16.27% at Rs 6665.42 crore versus Rs 5732.48 crore.

Ebitda up 7.08% at Rs 513.15 crore versus Rs 479.21 crore.

Ebitda margin down 66 bps at 7.69% versus 8.35%.

Net profit up 7.19% at Rs 152.17 crore versus Rs 141.96 crore.

Sammaan Capital Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII down 93.9% at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 697 crore

Net Profit up 3.8% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 302 crore

APOLLO TYRES CONS YOY

Revenue up 11.76% at Rs 7743.077 crore versus Rs 6927.954 crore.

Ebitda up 25.22% at Rs 1185.93 crore versus Rs 947.01 crore.

Ebitda margin up 164 bps at 15.31% versus 13.66%.

Net profit up 39.51% at Rs 470.518 crore versus Rs 337.245 crore.

QUALITY POWER ELECTRICAL CONS YOY

Revenue up 291.25% at Rs 283.991 crore versus Rs 72.585 crore.

Ebitda up 353.58% at Rs 78.97 crore versus Rs 17.41 crore.

Ebitda margin up 382 bps at 27.8% versus 23.98%.

Net profit up 181.43% at Rs 38.922 crore versus Rs 13.83 crore.

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS CONS QOQ

Revenue up 3.73% at Rs 371.02 crore versus Rs 357.67 crore.

Ebit up 5.96% at Rs 64.67 crore versus Rs 61.03 crore.

Ebit margin up 36 bps at 17.43% versus 17.06%.

Net profit down 22.45% at Rs 42.14 crore versus Rs 54.34 crore.

LLOYDS ENGINEERING CONS QOQ

Revenue down 13.97% at Rs 272.45 crore versus Rs 316.66 crore.

Ebitda up 8.82% at Rs 52.92 crore versus Rs 48.63 crore.

Ebitda margin up 406 bps at 19.42% versus 15.35%.

Net profit up 17.72% at Rs 61.03 crore versus Rs 51.84 crore.

AVALON TECH CONS YOY

Revenue up 48.67% at Rs 417.542 crore versus Rs 280.851 crore.

Ebitda up 38.53% at Rs 47.96 crore versus Rs 34.62 crore.

Ebitda margin down 84 bps at 11.48% versus 12.32%.

Net profit up 35.9% at Rs 32.602 crore versus Rs 23.989 crore.

Transport Corporation of India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 1,249 crore versus Rs 1,147 crore

Ebitda up 7.2% at Rs 127.0 crore versus Rs 118.5 crore

Ebitda Margin down 16 bps at 10.2% versus 10.3%

Net Profit up 13.7% at Rs 114.7 crore versus Rs 100.9 crore

Force Motors Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 2,128.6 crore versus Rs 1,889.5 crore

Ebitda up 61.4% at Rs 374.0 crore versus Rs 231.7 crore

Ebitda Margin up 531 bps at 17.6% versus 12.3%

Net Profit up 252.2% at Rs 406.2 crore versus Rs 115.3 crore

CCL Products (India) Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 1,050.6 crore versus Rs 758.4 crore

Ebitda up 48.7% at Rs 185.0 crore versus Rs 124.4 crore

Ebitda Margin up 120 bps at 17.6% versus 16.4%

Net Profit up 59.2% at Rs 100.3 crore versus Rs 63.0 crore

Timken India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 779.7 crore versus Rs 683.4 crore

Ebitda down 9.0% at Rs 100.8 crore versus Rs 110.8 crore

Ebitda Margin down 329 bps at 12.9% versus 16.2%

Net Profit down 30.2% at Rs 54.6 crore versus Rs 78.2 crore

Saatvik Green Energy Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 142.6% at Rs 1,257 crore versus Rs 518 crore

Ebitda up 125.0% at Rs 153.3 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore

Ebitda Margin down 90 bps at 12.2% versus 13.1%

Net Profit up 144.0% at Rs 98.7 crore versus Rs 40.5 crore

Cummins India Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 1.33% at Rs 3055 crore versus Rs 3096 crore.

Ebitda up 4.02% at Rs 634.55 crore versus Rs 609.98 crore.

Ebitda margin up 106 bps at 20.77% versus 19.7%.

Net profit down 11.84% at Rs 453.1 crore versus Rs 514 crore.

Archean Chemicals Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.06% at Rs 254.56 crore versus Rs 242.29 crore.

Ebitda down 31.96% at Rs 54.39 crore versus Rs 79.94 crore.

Ebitda margin down 1162 bps at 21.36% versus 32.99%.

Net profit down 50.74% at Rs 23.63 crore versus Rs 47.97 crore.

JSW Cement Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.1% at Rs 1,621 crore versus Rs 1,433 crore

Ebitda up 91.3% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 149 crore

Ebitda Margin up 722 bps at 17.6% versus 10.4%

Net Profit at Rs 142 crore versus Loss of Rs 68.8 crore

Automotive Axles Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 562 crore versus Rs 531 crore

Ebitda up 11.3% at Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore

Ebitda Margin up 60 bps at 11.4% versus 10.8%

Net Profit down 2.0% at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore

Hexaware Tech Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 3,478 crore versus Rs 3,484 crore

Ebit down 50.4% at Rs 254 crore versus Rs 512.4 crore

Ebit Margin down 740 bps at 7.3% versus 14.7%

Net Profit down 21.2% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 370 crore

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 815 crore versus Rs 781 crore

Ebit up 3.3% at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 242 crore

Ebit Margin down 30 bps at 30.6% versus 30.9%

Net Profit up 1.4% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 181 crore

Parag Milk Foods Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 885 crore

Ebitda down 7.9% at Rs 68.3 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore

Ebitda Margin down 170 bps at 6.7% versus 8.4%

Net Profit down 18.0% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore

Stocks In News

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's trust executes agreement with NHAI for a project in Odisha. The trust will pay Rs. 3,087 crore to NHAI for period of 20 years.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company receives an order worth Rs. 158 crore. With this, the open order position of the company stands at Rs. 2,590 crore.

Coal India: The company will infuse Rs. 3,132 crore in joint venture with DVC as a part of total project cost of Rs. 20,886.40 crore. The firm further approved incorporation of JV with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop renewable energy projects. The company also approved to incorporate a holding company at Chile to explore & develop opportunities in critical minerals.

Marico: The company acquires 60% in Cosmic Wellness for Rs. 225.67 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company approves issuance of bonus shares in proportion of 3:1. The company also approves sale of its EQAS division to its arm for Rs. 1.25 crore.

Waaree Energies: The company's arm receives an order to supply 150 MW solar modules.

Apollo Tyres: The company approves Rs 5,810 crore capex in its Andhra Pradesh plant to add 3.7 mn PCR & 1.3 mn TBR capacity per annum.

Berger Paints: The company informs that its Resin facility in Andhra Pradesh has commenced production with a capacity of 12,000 MT per annum.

Lupin: The company launches Topiramate Extended-Release capsules in the US market.

JSW Cement: The company incorporates an arm in UAE to set up 1.65 MTPA cement grinding unit & issues $29.25 million corporate guarantee for loan by UAE arm.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.