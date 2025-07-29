Stocks To Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, GAIL, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Pharma, Waaree Energies
Here's a look at the stocks likely to be in focus during the trading session on Tuesday.
PCBL Chemical Ltd., Omaxe Ltd., Centrum Capital Ltd. and Man Industries (India) Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to be in the limelight on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Monday's market hours:
Sona Comstar: The company has issued a clarification regarding allegations made by Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur. It stated that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect role within the organization since 2019, rendering any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her approval is required legally untenable. The company emphasised that these claims are baseless and reiterated that it is not a family-run business. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the reappointments of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur were conducted in full compliance with all relevant regulations.
PCBL Chemical: The company has incorporated a new arm, PCBL Chemical USA, by subscribing to 1,000 equity shares at $1 each, totalling $1,000. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's global presence by providing direct access to North American markets.
Omaxe: The company has secured Rs 500 crore funding from Oaktree Capital Management, which will be utilized to accelerate delivery timelines for its residential, commercial, and public-private partnership developments, including infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects.
Centrum Capital: The company has clarified that the issue price of Rs 28.52 per warrant for its preferential issue is not less than the floor price.
Man Industries (India): The company has raised Rs 255 crore via preferential issue at a price of Rs 328.
PNC Infratech: The company was among the lowest bidders for an order worth Rs 2,956 crore in a tender floated by NHPC and has secured a 300-megawatt ISTS solar power project, which included a 150 MW energy storage system.
RPSG Ventures: The company’s arm has signed an SPA with England and Wales Cricket Board. The agreement is for the acquisition of a 70% equity stake in Manchester Originals Ltd. for a total consideration of GBP 81,210,000 (around Rs 945 crore) and is payable over 24 months.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company plans to invest up to Rs 180 crore in its JV through a subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp: The company has signed an agreement with BP Exploration and RIL for an offshore block located in the Saurashtra Basin.
Steel Exchange India: The company's board will meet on Aug. 4 to consider the approval for a rights issue of up to Rs 150 Crore.
Earnings Post Markets Hours
Indusind Bank Financial Highlights Q1FY26
Net interest income at Rs 4640 crore versus Rs 5410 crore YoY, down 14% YoY, up 52% QoQ
Operating profit at Rs 2567 crore versus Rs 3950 crore YoY, down 35% YoY, up 623% QoQ
Provisions at Rs 1760 crore versus Rs 2522 crore, down 30% QoQ
PAT at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 2170 crore YoY, down 72% YoY, up 126% QoQ
ROA at 0.45% vs -1.74%, up 219bps QoQ
GNPA at Rs 12481 crore versus Rs 11046 crore, up 13% QoQ
NNPA at Rs 3722 crore versus Rs 3287 crore, up 13% QoQ
Gross NPA ratio at 3.64% versus 3.13%, up 51bps QoQ
Net NPA ratio at 1.12% versus 0.95%, up 17bps QoQ
NIM at 3.46% versus 2.25%, up 121bps QoQ
Advances at Rs 3.34 lakh crore versus Rs 3.48 lakh crore YoY, down 4% YoY, down 3% QoQ
Deposits at Rs 3.97 lakh crore versus Rs 3.99 lakh crore YoY, down 0% YoY, down 3% QoQ
GAIL (India) Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.6% to Rs 34,768.93 crore versus Rs 35,685.21 crore (Estimate: Rs 35,884 crore).
Ebitda up 4% to Rs 3,333.67 crore versus Rs 3,216.37 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,258 crore).
Margin at 9.6% versus 9% (Estimate: 9.1%)
Net Profit down 8% to Rs 1,886.34 crore versus Rs 2,049.03 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,049 crore).
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 2,625.59 crore versus Rs 2,357 crore.
Ebitda down 53% to Rs 302 crore versus Rs 642 crore.
Margin at 11.5% versus 27.2%.
Net profit down 35% to Rs 452 crore versus Rs 696 crore.
Torrent Pharma Q1FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 3,178 crore versus Rs 2,859 crore.
Ebitda up 14.2% at Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 904 crore.
Margin at 32.5% versus 31.6%
Net profit up 19.9% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 457 crore.
India revenues were up by 11% led by outperformance in focus therapies.
Brazil revenues at Rs 218 crore, were up by 11%.
Germany revenues at Rs 308 crore, were up by 9%.
US business revenues at Rs 308 crore, were up by 19%.
RailTel Corp of India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.3% to Rs 743.80 crore versus Rs 558.11 crore.
Ebitda up 12% to Rs 115.81 crore versus Rs 103.37 crore.
Margin at 15.6% versus 18.5%.
Net profit up 35.8% to Rs 66.1 crore versus Rs 48.67 crore.
Fed Bank Financial Q1FY26
Calculated NII up 7% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 250 crore. (YoY)
Impairment down 20.9% at Rs 27.8 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore. (YoY)
Impairment down 14.4% at Rs 27.8 crore versus Rs 32.5 crore. (QoQ)
Net profit up 6.8% at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore (YoY)
Gravita India Q1 highlights (consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 1,040 crore versus Rs 1,037 crore.
Ebitda up 9.2% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.
Margin at 9.7% versus 8.9%.
Net profit down 2% at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 95.1 crore.
Adani Total Gas Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,341 crore.
Ebitda up 10.1% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 19.9%.
Net Profit up 6.9% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 155 crore.
Go Digit General Insurance Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net premium income up 2.3% to Rs 1,865 crore versus Rs 1,824 crore.
Net profit up 36.5% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
Paradeep Phosphates Q1FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.9% at Rs 3,754 crore versus Rs 2,377 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 147 crore.
Margin at 12.4% versus 6.2%.
Net profit at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 5.4 crore.
Flair Writing Q1 FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.59% at Rs 288 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
Ebitda up 17.72% at Rs 48.94 crore versus Rs 41.57 crore.
Ebitda margin up 16 bps at 16.99% versus 16.82%.
Net profit up 7.92% at Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 26.5 crore.
NTPC Green Energy Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% to Rs 680 crore versus Rs 578.5 crore.
Ebitda up 17.7% to Rs 604 crore versus Rs 513 crore.
Margin flat at 88.7%.
Net Profit up 59% to Rs 221 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
JK Paper Q1 FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
The company has approved the acquisition of a 72% stake in Borkar Packaging at a price of Rs125.46 per share.
Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 1,674 crore versus Rs 1,714 crore.
Net profit down 42% at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 16.4%.
Ebitda down12% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 280.3 crore.
Sanghi Industries Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 10% to Rs 245 crore versus Rs 223 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 25.4 crore versus loss of Rs 2.8 crore.
Margin at 10.36%.
Net loss at Rs 75.4 crore versus Rs 88.2 crore.
Waaree Energies Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Achieved highest ever quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in Q1 FY26.
Revenue up 29.8% to Rs 4,425.83 crore versus Rs 3,408.90 crore.
Ebitda up 80.5% to Rs 997.32 crore versus Rs 552.48 crore.
Margin at 22.5% versus 16.2%.
Net Profit up 89.1% to Rs 745.2 crore versus Rs 394.15 crore.
Arvind Fashions Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% At Rs 1,107 crore versus Rs 955 crore.
Ebitda up 5.5% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 116 crore.
Margin at 12% versus 12.1%.
Net profit at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore.
Bajaj Healthcare Q1 FY26 (YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda up 0.1% at Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 24.5 crore.
Margin at 16.5% versus 18.5% (YoY)
Net profit up 65.9% at Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore.
Five Star Business Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
AUM as of June 30, 2025, ended at Rs 12,458 Cr (up 20% YoY)
Net interest income up 20% to Rs 577 crore versus Rs 483 crore.
Net Profit up 6% to Rs 266 crore versus Rs 252 crore.
Impairment up 88.33% at Rs 47.78 crore versus Rs 25.37 crore. (QoQ)
Impairment up 157.81% at Rs 47.78 crore versus Rs 18.533 crore. (YoY)
Archean Chemical Industries Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.5% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 213 crore.
Ebitda up 9.7% at Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 71.2 crore.
Ebitda margin 26.7% versus 33.5%.
Net profit down 10.4% at Rs 40.2 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.
IIFL Capital Services Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit down 3.8% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 182 crore.
Calculated NII up 7% at Rs 59.6 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated,YoY)
Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 1,100 crore versus Rs 1,145 crore.
Ebitda down 86.2% at Rs 17.1 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 1.6% versus 10.8%.
Net Loss at Rs 64.3 crore versus profit of Rs 23.9 crore.
Caustic Soda prices remained firm during the quarter.
Chloromethanes and Hydrogen Peroxide prices were stable.
KEC International Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% at Rs 5,023 crore versus Rs 4,512 crore.
Ebitda up 29.5% at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 270.37 crore.
Ebitda margin 7% versus 6%.
Net profit up 42.3% at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore.
Quess Corp. Q1FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 3,651 crore versus Rs 3,587 crore.
Ebitda up 10.3% at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 63.2 crore.
Margin at 1.9% versus 1.8%.
Net profit up 3.8% at Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore.
NACL Industries Q1FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.84% at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 325 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 38.23 crore verus loss of Rs 3.46 crore.
Margin at 8.53%.
Net profit at Rs 13.04 crore versus loss of Rs 20.8 crore.
Laxmi Organic Q1FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.5% at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 718 crore.
Ebitda down 56.8% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 71.2 crore.
Margin at 4.4% versus 9.9%.
Net profit down 37.7% at Rs 21.4 crore versus Rs 34.4 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Amber Enterprises India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Allied Blenders and Distillers, ASK Automotive, Bank of India, Blue Dart Express, Craftsman Automation, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Gabriel India, Gallantt Ispat, Gateway Distriparks, GMR Airports, Greenply Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Happiest Minds Technologies, HeidelbergCement India, IFB Industries, International Gemmological Institute India, Jagran Prakashan, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lloyds Engineering Works, Apar Industries, Arvind, The New India Assurance Company, Nilkamal, Northern Arc Capital, Novartis India, NTPC, Piramal Enterprises, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Varun Beverages, V-Guard Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Welspun Corp.