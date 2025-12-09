Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, PhysicsWallah, Siemens, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv
Stocks of Mahindra & Mahindra and Fujiyama Power will also catch investors' attention.
Stocks of PhysicsWallah Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Siemens Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are going to be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Physicswallah: The company approves total investment of around Rs 488 crore in multiple subsidiaries; Rs 400 crore in arm Penpencil Edu Services, Rs 20 crore in arm Finz Fintech, Rs 50 crore in arm Finz Finance, and $2 million in arm Knowledge Planet Holding. The board approves third tranche of stake acquisition in Utkarsh Classes & Edutech; to acquire 25,599 shares for Rs 26.5 crore, increasing shareholding to 75.5% post-acquisition.
IndiGo: The company highlights key operational updates for Dec. 8, 2025; over 1,800 flights operated (up from 1,650 on Dec. 7) with 90% on-time performance across the network coverage. Moody’s has downgraded IndiGo's issuer category score for human capital to 4 from 3, reflecting the adverse impact of slower hiring on the airline's operations.
L&T: The board approves transfer of realty business undertaking to arm L&T Realty Properties via slump sale.
HLE Glascoat: The company gets approval from BSE & NSE for listing and trading of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Kinam Enterprise, effective tomorrow.
Reliance Power: The company approves reclassification of Reliance Capital from promoter group of the company to public category.
UFLEX: The company launches ‘Project Plastic Fix’—a four-way method to reinstate the virtue of plastic from waste to wealth.
TCC Concept: The company approves allotment of 1 crore shares on preferential basis worth Rs 592 crore to Pepperfry.
ICICI Bank: The bank executes share purchase pact to buy 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC for Rs 2,140 crore.
Bajaj Finserv: The company reported Bajaj General Insurance Nov. gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 3,999 crore; Bajaj Life Insurance Nov. total premium at Rs 1,087 crore.
Siemens: The board approves sale of low voltage motors operations to Innomotics India for Rs 2,200 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Q2 Earnings - Fujiyama Power (YoY)
Revenue up 72.6% at Rs 567.9 crore versus Rs 329.1 crore
Ebitda up 105.4% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore
Margin at 18.1% versus 15.2%
Net Profit up 97.2% at Rs 62.9 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore
Q2 Earnings – Physicswallah (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 1,051 crore versus Rs 832 crore
Ebitda up 35.1% at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 134 crore
Margin at 17.2% versus 16.1%
Net Profit up 62.4% at Rs 72.3 crore versus Rs 44.5 crore
Business Update
November Business Update - M&M
Total Production up 18.4% at 96,196 units vs 81,239 units
Total Sales up 19.6% at 91,839 units vs 76,797 units
Total Exports up 8.4% at 3,063 units vs 2,825 units
Total XUV3XO (Petrol) Sales up 14.8% at 6,930 units vs 6,037 units
Total XUV700 (Petrol) Sales down 29.6% at 1,642 units vs 2,332 units
Total Thar + Thar Roxx (Petrol) Sales up 5.5% at 865 units vs 820 units