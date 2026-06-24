Stocks To Watch Today: HPCL, Honasa Consumer, Bajaj Auto, NLC India, IRFC & More

Shares of HPCL, Honasa Consumer, Bajaj Auto, NLC India and IRFC will attract investor attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

HPCL : Achieved a massive infrastructure milestone as the mega HPCL Rajasthan Refinery successfully declared its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on June 22. This hyper-scale refining and petrochemical project marks a major structural shift for HPCL, paving the way for higher-margin petroleum derivatives and localized product supply lines across northern India.

: Achieved a massive infrastructure milestone as the mega successfully declared its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on June 22. This hyper-scale refining and petrochemical project marks a major structural shift for HPCL, paving the way for higher-margin petroleum derivatives and localized product supply lines across northern India. IRFC : The government has formally announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) to divest up to a 2% stake (26.1 crore shares) in the state-run railway financier. The base size is set at 13.1 crore shares with an oversubscription green-shoe option for an equal amount. Crucially, the floor price has been locked at Rs 91 per share, presenting a distinct regulatory calibration against prevailing market prices. Non-retail bidding opens tomorrow, with retail blocks joining on Thursday.

: The government has formally announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) to divest up to a 2% stake (26.1 crore shares) in the state-run railway financier. The base size is set at 13.1 crore shares with an oversubscription green-shoe option for an equal amount. Crucially, the floor price has been locked at Rs 91 per share, presenting a distinct regulatory calibration against prevailing market prices. Non-retail bidding opens tomorrow, with retail blocks joining on Thursday. Honasa Consumer : The parent company of Mamaearth is aggressively executing its inorganic health and pharma expansion. The board approved the acquisition of a 58% majority stake in Fluence Pharma for an enterprise value of Rs 135 crore, with an agreement to absorb the remaining 42% over the next 5–7 years. Concurrently, the firm has incorporated a new B2C subsidiary, Honasa Health , to launch its proprietary, high-margin nutraceuticals vertical.

: The parent company of Mamaearth is aggressively executing its inorganic health and pharma expansion. The board approved the acquisition of a 58% majority stake in for an enterprise value of Rs 135 crore, with an agreement to absorb the remaining 42% over the next 5–7 years. Concurrently, the firm has incorporated a new B2C subsidiary, , to launch its proprietary, high-margin nutraceuticals vertical. Rashi Peripherals : Signed a definitive pact to acquire a 67% controlling stake in VDA Infosolutions for a consideration of Rs 369 crore. The acquisition sharply diversifies Rashi's traditional distribution capabilities into enterprise IT solutions, data center management, and next-generation enterprise hybrid cloud infrastructures.

: Signed a definitive pact to acquire a 67% controlling stake in for a consideration of Rs 369 crore. The acquisition sharply diversifies Rashi's traditional distribution capabilities into enterprise IT solutions, data center management, and next-generation enterprise hybrid cloud infrastructures. NLC India: Entered into a strategic green-energy MoU with oil marketing giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). The parties will establish a formal Joint Venture to co-develop large-scale renewable energy power plants across Tamil Nadu, pooling land assets and power evacuation logistics.

ALSO READ: IRFC OFS: Govt To Divest Up To 2% Stake In Railway Sector PSU

Bajaj Auto : Disclosed that its IT infrastructure, alongside certain networks of its subsidiaries, was recently hit by a localized ransomware attack. The management clarified that its cybersecurity protocols and rapid containment frameworks successfully mitigated the threat promptly, with zero impact on baseline manufacturing operations or supply chain links. Separately, its core financing arm approved the private placement of 50,000 NCDs to raise Rs 500 crore.

: Disclosed that its IT infrastructure, alongside certain networks of its subsidiaries, was recently hit by a localized ransomware attack. The management clarified that its cybersecurity protocols and rapid containment frameworks successfully mitigated the threat promptly, with zero impact on baseline manufacturing operations or supply chain links. Separately, its core financing arm approved the private placement of 50,000 NCDs to raise Rs 500 crore. Satin Creditcare : The microfinance institution's board has approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the multi-tranche issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to support its rural credit book expansion.

: The microfinance institution's board has approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the multi-tranche issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to support its rural credit book expansion. Tanfac Industries: Formally approved its Placement Document and opened a fresh QIP issue to raise capital, locking in the floor price at Rs 2,090.34 per share to fund its ongoing specialty chemical capacity expansions.

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