Stocks To Watch Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Pine Labs, Lloyds Metals, Hindustan Copper & More

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Pine Labs, Lloyds Metals, Hindustan Copper will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

Symbiotec Pharmalab Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 53% to Rs 14.1 Cr versus Rs 30 Cr YoY

Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 218 Cr versus Rs 203 Cr YoY

Ebitda down 21.9% to Rs 45.2 Cr versus Rs 57.9 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 28.5% YoY

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Lumino Industries Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 32.7% to Rs 40.2 Cr versus Rs 30.3 Cr YoY

Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 521 Cr versus Rs 437 Cr YoY

Ebitda up 34.6% to Rs 70.8 Cr versus Rs 52.6 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 12% YoY

Augmont Enterprises Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 15.1% to Rs 57.7 Cr versus Rs 68 Cr YoY

Revenue up 30.2% to Rs 18,946 Cr versus Rs 14,552 Cr YoY

Ebitda down 47.2% to Rs 53 Cr versus Rs 100.4 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 0.3% versus 0.7% YoY

Stocks in News

Lloyds Metals: To raise Rs 1,550 Cr via issuance of NCDs; to invest Rs 140 Cr for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA

To raise Rs 1,550 Cr via issuance of NCDs; to invest Rs 140 Cr for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA Hindustan Copper: Plans capital investment of over Rs 7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas; focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity; Malanjkhand Copper Project mine capacity to expand to 5.0 MTPA by FY30; Khetri Copper Complex capacity targeted to double to 3.0 MTPA by FY30; Indian Copper Complex capacity expansion planned to 4.2 MTPA by FY30; Taloja Copper Project targeting 60,000 TPA cathode production; Gujarat Copper Project production expected to commence by Q4 FY27

Plans capital investment of over Rs 7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas; focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity; Malanjkhand Copper Project mine capacity to expand to 5.0 MTPA by FY30; Khetri Copper Complex capacity targeted to double to 3.0 MTPA by FY30; Indian Copper Complex capacity expansion planned to 4.2 MTPA by FY30; Taloja Copper Project targeting 60,000 TPA cathode production; Gujarat Copper Project production expected to commence by Q4 FY27 Pine Labs: Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. is set to sell its entire stake in Pine Labs through a block deal worth nearly Rs 890 crore, according to deal terms reviewed ahead of Tuesday's trade. The shareholder has offered up to 4.97 crore shares of Pine Labs at a floor price of Rs 179.50 per share. The transaction is scheduled to take place on Sept. 22 through Citi. The floor price represents a 7.33% discount to Pine Labs' previous closing price of Rs 193.70 per share.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. is set to sell its entire stake in Pine Labs through a block deal worth nearly Rs 890 crore, according to deal terms reviewed ahead of Tuesday's trade. The shareholder has offered up to 4.97 crore shares of Pine Labs at a floor price of Rs 179.50 per share. The transaction is scheduled to take place on Sept. 22 through Citi. The floor price represents a 7.33% discount to Pine Labs' previous closing price of Rs 193.70 per share. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Board approves up to Rs 400 crore NCD issue; Rs 200 crore tranche; appoints interim company secretary from September 24, 2026

ALSO READ: Dilip Buildcon To Divest Solar Portfolio To Alpha Alternatives In Rs 6,829-Crore Deal

Patanjali Foods: Food safety authority prohibits sale of one Sunrich sunflower oil batch in Thiruvananthapuram for excess TBHQ

Food safety authority prohibits sale of one Sunrich sunflower oil batch in Thiruvananthapuram for excess TBHQ Canara Bank: Receives NSE debt listing approval for Basel III Additional Tier I bonds on September 21, 2026; Moody's Ratings assigns (P) Baa3 rating to company's senior unsecured debt instrument

Receives NSE debt listing approval for Basel III Additional Tier I bonds on September 21, 2026; Moody's Ratings assigns (P) Baa3 rating to company's senior unsecured debt instrument Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Approves capex of Rs 2,896 crore for shipyard in West Bengal; to construct greenfield shipyard at Raichak; to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Raichak

Approves capex of Rs 2,896 crore for shipyard in West Bengal; to construct greenfield shipyard at Raichak; to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Raichak Waaree Energies: Gets order for supply of 2 GW solar modules

Gets order for supply of 2 GW solar modules Wheels India: Approves allotment of 12.3 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 1,461; approves allotment of shares worth Rs 180 crore to allottees; to allot 12.3 lakh shares via preferential issue for Rs 180 crore

Approves allotment of 12.3 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 1,461; approves allotment of shares worth Rs 180 crore to allottees; to allot 12.3 lakh shares via preferential issue for Rs 180 crore Edelweiss Financial Services: To raise up to Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures; issue closes on October 5, 2026; at least 75% of funds to be used for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings; balance for general corporate purposes, subject to utilisation not exceeding 25% of amount raised.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.