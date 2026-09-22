Stocks To Watch Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Pine Labs, Lloyds Metals, Hindustan Copper & More

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Pine Labs, Lloyds Metals, Hindustan Copper will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings
Symbiotec Pharmalab Q1 (Cons)
Net profit down 53% to Rs 14.1 Cr versus Rs 30 Cr YoY
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 218 Cr versus Rs 203 Cr YoY
Ebitda down 21.9% to Rs 45.2 Cr versus Rs 57.9 Cr YoY
Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 28.5% YoY
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Lumino Industries Q1 (Cons)
Net profit up 32.7% to Rs 40.2 Cr versus Rs 30.3 Cr YoY
Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 521 Cr versus Rs 437 Cr YoY
Ebitda up 34.6% to Rs 70.8 Cr versus Rs 52.6 Cr YoY
Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 12% YoY
Augmont Enterprises Q1 (Cons)
Net profit down 15.1% to Rs 57.7 Cr versus Rs 68 Cr YoY
Revenue up 30.2% to Rs 18,946 Cr versus Rs 14,552 Cr YoY
Ebitda down 47.2% to Rs 53 Cr versus Rs 100.4 Cr YoY
Ebitda margin at 0.3% versus 0.7% YoY
Stocks in News
- Lloyds Metals: To raise Rs 1,550 Cr via issuance of NCDs; to invest Rs 140 Cr for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA
- Hindustan Copper: Plans capital investment of over Rs 7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas; focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity; Malanjkhand Copper Project mine capacity to expand to 5.0 MTPA by FY30; Khetri Copper Complex capacity targeted to double to 3.0 MTPA by FY30; Indian Copper Complex capacity expansion planned to 4.2 MTPA by FY30; Taloja Copper Project targeting 60,000 TPA cathode production; Gujarat Copper Project production expected to commence by Q4 FY27
- Pine Labs: Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. is set to sell its entire stake in Pine Labs through a block deal worth nearly Rs 890 crore, according to deal terms reviewed ahead of Tuesday's trade. The shareholder has offered up to 4.97 crore shares of Pine Labs at a floor price of Rs 179.50 per share. The transaction is scheduled to take place on Sept. 22 through Citi. The floor price represents a 7.33% discount to Pine Labs' previous closing price of Rs 193.70 per share.
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Board approves up to Rs 400 crore NCD issue; Rs 200 crore tranche; appoints interim company secretary from September 24, 2026
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- Patanjali Foods: Food safety authority prohibits sale of one Sunrich sunflower oil batch in Thiruvananthapuram for excess TBHQ
- Canara Bank: Receives NSE debt listing approval for Basel III Additional Tier I bonds on September 21, 2026; Moody's Ratings assigns (P) Baa3 rating to company's senior unsecured debt instrument
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Approves capex of Rs 2,896 crore for shipyard in West Bengal; to construct greenfield shipyard at Raichak; to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Raichak
- Waaree Energies: Gets order for supply of 2 GW solar modules
- Wheels India: Approves allotment of 12.3 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 1,461; approves allotment of shares worth Rs 180 crore to allottees; to allot 12.3 lakh shares via preferential issue for Rs 180 crore
- Edelweiss Financial Services: To raise up to Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures; issue closes on October 5, 2026; at least 75% of funds to be used for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings; balance for general corporate purposes, subject to utilisation not exceeding 25% of amount raised.
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