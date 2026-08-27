Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, NITCO, Jio Financial, Star Cement And Titagarh Rail

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd., NITCO Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Star Cement td. and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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Bharat Electronics: Receives additional orders worth Rs. 730 crore since August 10.

Receives additional orders worth Rs. 730 crore since August 10. Bombay Burmah: Supreme Court recalls its earlier observation on the Rs. 4,655 crore lease-rent claim and grants relief to the company.

Supreme Court recalls its earlier observation on the Rs. 4,655 crore lease-rent claim and grants relief to the company. Mankind Pharma: Approves absorption of Bharat Serums and Vaccines' business on a going-concern basis.

Approves absorption of Bharat Serums and Vaccines' business on a going-concern basis. Samvardhana Motherson: Subsidiary commences production at its Pune facility manufacturing PCBAs, ECUs and other electronic products.

Subsidiary commences production at its Pune facility manufacturing PCBAs, ECUs and other electronic products. NITCO: Enters a JV with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to develop a 40-acre Alibaug project with expected revenue potential of Rs. 4,500 crore over five years.

Enters a JV with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to develop a 40-acre Alibaug project with expected revenue potential of Rs. 4,500 crore over five years. Star Cement: Q1 cement sales volume grew 7% YoY while realisations increased 1.2% YoY; margins impacted by higher diesel prices.

Q1 cement sales volume grew 7% YoY while realisations increased 1.2% YoY; margins impacted by higher diesel prices. Reliance Communications: Adjudicating Authority under PMLA confirms provisional attachment of certain movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 582 crore.

Adjudicating Authority under PMLA confirms provisional attachment of certain movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 582 crore. Jio Financial Services: JioBlackRock Liquid Fund's AUM exceeded Rs. 10,000 crore in April 2026; retail fund management entity established in GIFT City.

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund's AUM exceeded Rs. 10,000 crore in April 2026; retail fund management entity established in GIFT City. Titagarh Rail Systems: Signs an MoU with Siemens for global metro projects.

Signs an MoU with Siemens for global metro projects. Mold-Tek Technologies: Declares final dividend of Rs. 2 per share.

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