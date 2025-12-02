Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Housing, Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Raymond Realty Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Finance plans to sell a 2% stake in the company, valued at Rs 1,740 crore. Bajaj Finance currently holds 88.70% stake in the company. The deal is likely to take place at Rs 96 per share, a 9.6% discount to the latest market price.

Bharat Dynamics: Secures Rs 2,462 crore Defence Orders from Indian Army.

Raymond Realty: The company launched a project in BKC, Mumbai with a revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported strong November auto sales, with total two-wheeler volumes rising 31.5% YoY to 6.04 lakh units. Scooter sales surged 92.5% to 65,362 units, while motorcycle sales grew 26.6% to 5.39 lakh units. Exports jumped 69.1% to 33,970 units, and domestic sales increased 29.7% to 5.71 lakh units, reflecting broad-based demand momentum across categories.

Maruti Suzuki: The company’s total production rose for the month of November by 25.7% year-on-year to 2.12 lakh units. Total PV Production increased by 25.9% YoY to 2.08 lakh units.

Bank of Maharashtra: The Government of India, to sell a 5% stake in Bank of Maharashtra via OFS with an additional 1% as a green shoe option. Currently, Government of India holds 79.6% stake in the company. The floor price for the Offer has been set at Rs 54 per share which is 6% discount from the last closing price.

MOIL: The company increases prices for Mn-44% & above ferro-grade manganese ore by 3% and Prices for Mn-44% & below ferro-grade manganese ore by 3% and increases prices of all chemical grades by 3%.

Afcons Infra: Receives EPC orders worth Rs 884 crore in Nov for Civil infra works under marine & Industrial Biz unit.

Manappuram Finance: Board meet on Dec. 5 to consider raising funds worth Rs 500 crore via NCDs.