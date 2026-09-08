Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life, PVR Inox, Swiggy, REC, Ray of Beliefs, Deepa Jewellers & More

Shares of Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life, PVR Inox, Swiggy, REC and PNB Housing Finance will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition, Ray of Beliefs and Deepa Jewellers will be listed on the BSe and NSE.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings & Updates

Behari Lal Engineering — Q1

Net profit up 24.7% to Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 15.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs 151.7 crore versus Rs 128.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.5% to Rs 27.5 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 17.8% YoY

Shiprocket — Q1 (Cons)

Net loss at Rs 13.7 crore versus loss of Rs 18 crore YoY

Revenue up 33.8% to Rs 592 crore versus Rs 442.4 crore YoY

Ebitda loss at Rs 11 crore versus loss of Rs 17.7 crore YoY

ICICI Prudential Life — August 2026 Business Update

APE grew 23.4% YoY to Rs 893.9 crore in August 2026

Retail APE grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 243.6 crore in August 2026

New Business Premium (NBP) grew 10% YoY to Rs 195.3 crore

For 1HFY27, APE increased 14.6% YoY to Rs 2,136 crore

Retail APE grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 1,646 crore in 1HFY27

NBP rose 21.3% YoY to Rs 486.6 crore in 1HFY27

NBSA jumped 38.7% YoY to Rs 4,896.7 crore in 1HFY27

Bajaj Finserv — Insurance Subsidiaries, August 2026 Business Update

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC) gross direct premium underwritten (GDPI) rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,291 crore in August 2026

BAGIC GDPI for April-August 2026 increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 10,435 crore

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC) total new business premium (NBP) grew 31.6% YoY to Rs 1,954 crore in August 2026

BALIC individual non-single premium rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 601 crore

BALIC group single premium increased 47.9% YoY to Rs 1,157 crore

BALIC cumulative NBP for April-August 2026 surged 41.7% YoY to Rs 7,017 crore

Stocks In News

PVR Inox — Clarified that an anonymous complaint received in April 2026 alleging impropriety by certain employees prompted a preliminary independent review. The review found no evidence of kickbacks. Former Executive Director Pramod Arora resigned on May 4, 2026 for personal reasons and was not asked to leave.

— Clarified that an anonymous complaint received in April 2026 alleging impropriety by certain employees prompted a preliminary independent review. The review found no evidence of kickbacks. Former Executive Director Pramod Arora resigned on May 4, 2026 for personal reasons and was not asked to leave. Garuda Construction — Subsidiary signed MoU for a 93-storey Jeddah tower, with estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore over five years.

— Subsidiary signed MoU for a 93-storey Jeddah tower, with estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore over five years. Sammaan Capital — Board approved enabling authorisation to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore via NCDs/bonds; AGM on September 30, 2026.

— Board approved enabling authorisation to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore via NCDs/bonds; AGM on September 30, 2026. GE Vernova T&D India — Declared L1 bidder by Power Grid for design and execution of a 6,000 MW, 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer-II to South Kalamb.

— Declared L1 bidder by Power Grid for design and execution of a 6,000 MW, 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer-II to South Kalamb. Swiggy — To sell its entire stake in step-down subsidiary Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet through a share-swap transaction. The transferred B2B distribution business generated Rs 668 crore revenue in FY26.

— To sell its entire stake in step-down subsidiary Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet through a share-swap transaction. The transferred B2B distribution business generated Rs 668 crore revenue in FY26. REC — Successfully issued India's first pilot issue of tokenised corporate bonds under the SEBI Regulatory Sandbox Framework.

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PNB Housing Finance — Board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches. NCDs to be listed on the NSE and/or BSE wholesale debt segment.

— Board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches. NCDs to be listed on the NSE and/or BSE wholesale debt segment. PVR Inox — Buyback opens September 10 and closes September 17, 2026. Company to buy back up to 20.69 lakh shares, representing 2.11% of equity, at Rs 1,450 per share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 300 crore through the tender offer route.

— Buyback opens September 10 and closes September 17, 2026. Company to buy back up to 20.69 lakh shares, representing 2.11% of equity, at Rs 1,450 per share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 300 crore through the tender offer route. GMR Airports — Served notice for voluntary redemption of Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible bonds, including Rs 1,100 crore bonds and Rs 400 crore bonds, with redemption scheduled on or before September 26-28, 2026.

— Served notice for voluntary redemption of Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible bonds, including Rs 1,100 crore bonds and Rs 400 crore bonds, with redemption scheduled on or before September 26-28, 2026. Max Healthcare — Invested Rs 87.87 crore in subsidiary Kalinga Hospital through a rights issue. Following allotment of 50.21 lakh shares, its stake increased to 66.15% from 58.28%.

IPO Listings

Rays of Beliefs IPO — Subscribed 107.71 times. The public issue was subscribed 195.86 times in the retail category, 9.06 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 279.11 times in the NII category by September 3, 2026.

— Subscribed 107.71 times. The public issue was subscribed 195.86 times in the retail category, 9.06 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 279.11 times in the NII category by September 3, 2026. Deepa Jewellers IPO — Subscribed 43.40 times. The public issue was subscribed 19.09 times in the retail category, 36.73 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 109.04 times in the NII category by September 3, 2026.

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