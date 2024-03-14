Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, HAL, RVNL, IIFL Finance, Vedanta, KEC International, Auto Stocks

Tata Motors stock will be in focus on Thursday trade after the automaker committed an investment of Rs 9,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over a 5-year period to set-up vehicle manufacturing facility.

HAL, RVNL, and KEC International, received new contracts, while IIFL Finance announced a Rs 2,000-crore fundraise plans.

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower, tacking cues from overnight losses on Wall Street as investors look forward to release of U.S. PPI data.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 242.02 points 0.63% down at 38,453.95, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 6.60 points or 0.9% down at 7,722.80 as of 06:33 a.m.

Bucking the trend, the KOSPI index was trading 5.66 points or 0.21% higher at 2,699.23 as of 06:34 a.m.

U.S. stocks retreated from their all-time highs as a handful of big techs fell and traders awaited a $22 billion sale of long-term Treasury securities, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.19% and 0.54% down, respectively, on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.06% higher at $84.06 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.09% at $2,176.30 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 33 points or 0.15% lower at 22,024.50 as of 06:36 a.m.

India’s benchmark equity indices ended lower on Wednesday and broader market indices continued a selloff for the third consecutive day.

The Nifty ended below 22,000 for the first time in March at 21,997.70, down 338 points or 1.51%. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points or 1.23%.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after buying for five sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,595.1 crore, domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,093.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 9 paise to close at 82.86 against the U.S. dollar.