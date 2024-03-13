GAIL India - Attractive Valuation; Steady Earnings Momentum; Reiterate Buy: ICICI Securities
Growth prospects continue to strengthen
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We introduce our FY27 earnings per share estimates of Rs 21.4/share with this note and roll over our target price to FY27E enterprise value/Ebitda multiples as well.
We factor in higher margins for the trading segment for FY25/26E versus our earlier estimates, with small upgrades to transmission and trading volumes complimenting the same.
Valuations of 8.6 times FY27E EPS and 6.7 times FY27E EV/Ebitda are attractive and we expect continued earnings upgrades and multiple re-ratings over the next 12 months. We reiterate Buy.
Key downside risks-
Sharply lower gas consumption trends.
Higher gas price impact on petchem/LPG segment.
Reduction in pricing gap between U.S. LNG and Asian spot LNG prices.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.