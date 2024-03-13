Jubilant FoodWorks - Focus On Expanding Store Network: Motilal Oswal
We maintain our Neutral rating; we believe India business recovery will be more critical for the stock’s performance.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We valued Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. on the SOTP basis, with Domino’s India business at 55 times price/earning and all other initiatives separately.
However, with the delisting of DP Eurasia and the separate classification available for international profit, we are now changing the valuation method. We value the India business at 55 times P/E and international business at 35 times P/E on FY26E to arrive a target price of Rs 480 (unchanged).
We maintain our Neutral rating; we believe India business recovery will be more critical for the stock’s performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
The New Rules Of Divorce
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.