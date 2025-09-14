Stock Splits This Week—Zydus Wellness, GHV Infra Projects, Kesar Enterprises

Business NewsMarketsStock Splits This Week—Zydus Wellness, GHV Infra Projects, Kesar Enterprises
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company.

14 Sep 2025, 10:40 AM IST i
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share (Source: AI/Grok)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Zydus Wellness Ltd., GHV Infra Projects Ltd., Kesar Enterprises Ltd., and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., have record dates coming up this week. Investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio.

With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time.

Here is a look at companies that have declared stock splits with key dates coming up this week.

Stock Splits This Week

  • GHV Infra Projects Ltd. will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5 each, with a record date of Sept. 16. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible is Sept. 15.

  • Kesar Enterprises Ltd., will split its stock from Rs 10 to Rs 1 per share, effective record date Sept. 18.

  • Zydus Wellness Ltd. has announced a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2, with a record date of Sept. 18.

  • Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. will split its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each, with Sept. 19 as the record date.

