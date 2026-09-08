Stock Picks Today: Polycab, Home First Finance, GE Vernova, Sansera Engineering And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across cables and wires, housing finance, auto ancillary and power sector, issuing fresh calls on Polycab India, Home First Finance, GE Vernova T&D, Sansera Engineering, while also sharing their outlook on defence and consumer staples sectors.

Jefferies on Polycab

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 11100

Is Recent Correction a Buying Opportunity?

Amid Ultravolt launch, Polycab is down 10% in 5-day, now at 35x 1-year forward PE

At Rs 1800 cr capex and 4-5x asset turn, UltraTech's sales can form 5-6% of FY30 C&W industry

Informal market at 25% implies headroom for new entrant

Polycab is 70-75% Cables mix; UltraTech's focus seems more on Wires

C&W industry's net profit margin at 5-7% offers limited leeway for price discounts

Buy the fall.

Emkay on GE Vernova T&D

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5300

Emerged as an L1 bidder for the Barmer II–South Kalamb HVDC line

Project value is expected to be Rs 25000 cr, with the HVDC portion worth Rs 7000-8000 cr

Order backlog will scale up to a substantial Rs 28000 cr, providing revenue visibility of 4.2x

GVTD is well positioned to capitalize on structural growth in the power transmission sector.

Kotak Securities on Home First

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1530

Recent interaction reinforces positive outlook on the affordable housing finance segment and Home First in particular

Expect growth to remain strong and continue smoothly with potential upsides to estimates

Margins remain healthy

Do not see any red flags in asset quality trends across most borrower cohorts.

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Kotak Securities on Defence Sector

Defense: Large AoN approved; BEL and HAL key beneficiaries

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement proposals worth Rs 1.1 LAKH CR

Nearly 98% of the value is earmarked for domestic industry

This is one of the largest single-sitting indigenous clearances on record

This package is a Buy-Indian/IDDM opportunity, with BEL and HAL the likely multi-item beneficiaries

Cumulative AoNs since FY24 cross Rs18 lakh cr, reinforcing a robust order pipeline

AoN is an in-principle first step; RFP-to-contract typically lags two years, so order accrual will be in FY27-29E

CLSA on Sansera Engineering

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 4954

Growth engine taking wings

Aerospace opportunity adding to growth

ADS segment is poised to become Sansera's primary growth engine

Rising ADS mix should support margin expansion

Diversifying beyond auto ICE while maintaining growth in the segment

Expect EPS to more than double over the next 3 years

Sansera is a compelling 2x in three years story.

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MS on Consumer Staples

Neither corporates nor local investors are seeing concerning signs of consumption slowdown

Inflation pressures manageable and indicators still supportive

Structural factors continue to present a growth opportunity, driving more users and usage frequency, as well as premiumisation

The go-to-market landscape in India is rapidly evolving, with the rise of quick commerce in particular requiring strategies to adapt

Beauty continues to offer significant opportunity, particularly in make-up which remains a relatively underpenetrated category

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