Stock Picks Today: Polycab, Home First Finance, GE Vernova, Sansera Engineering And More On Brokerages' Radar

- Polycab India seen as a buying opportunity after recent 10% price correction
- GE Vernova T&D's Rs 28000 cr order backlog offers strong revenue visibility
- Home First Finance expected to maintain strong growth and healthy margins
Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across cables and wires, housing finance, auto ancillary and power sector, issuing fresh calls on Polycab India, Home First Finance, GE Vernova T&D, Sansera Engineering, while also sharing their outlook on defence and consumer staples sectors.
Jefferies on Polycab
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 11100
- Is Recent Correction a Buying Opportunity?
- Amid Ultravolt launch, Polycab is down 10% in 5-day, now at 35x 1-year forward PE
- At Rs 1800 cr capex and 4-5x asset turn, UltraTech's sales can form 5-6% of FY30 C&W industry
- Informal market at 25% implies headroom for new entrant
- Polycab is 70-75% Cables mix; UltraTech's focus seems more on Wires
- C&W industry's net profit margin at 5-7% offers limited leeway for price discounts
- Buy the fall.
Emkay on GE Vernova T&D
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5300
- Emerged as an L1 bidder for the Barmer II–South Kalamb HVDC line
- Project value is expected to be Rs 25000 cr, with the HVDC portion worth Rs 7000-8000 cr
- Order backlog will scale up to a substantial Rs 28000 cr, providing revenue visibility of 4.2x
- GVTD is well positioned to capitalize on structural growth in the power transmission sector.
Kotak Securities on Home First
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1530
- Recent interaction reinforces positive outlook on the affordable housing finance segment and Home First in particular
- Expect growth to remain strong and continue smoothly with potential upsides to estimates
- Margins remain healthy
- Do not see any red flags in asset quality trends across most borrower cohorts.
ALSO READ: LIC Steals The Show: First-Year Premium Soars 45% To Outpace Private Insurers In August
Kotak Securities on Defence Sector
- Defense: Large AoN approved; BEL and HAL key beneficiaries
- Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement proposals worth Rs 1.1 LAKH CR
- Nearly 98% of the value is earmarked for domestic industry
- This is one of the largest single-sitting indigenous clearances on record
- This package is a Buy-Indian/IDDM opportunity, with BEL and HAL the likely multi-item beneficiaries
- Cumulative AoNs since FY24 cross Rs18 lakh cr, reinforcing a robust order pipeline
- AoN is an in-principle first step; RFP-to-contract typically lags two years, so order accrual will be in FY27-29E
CLSA on Sansera Engineering
- Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 4954
- Growth engine taking wings
- Aerospace opportunity adding to growth
- ADS segment is poised to become Sansera's primary growth engine
- Rising ADS mix should support margin expansion
- Diversifying beyond auto ICE while maintaining growth in the segment
- Expect EPS to more than double over the next 3 years
- Sansera is a compelling 2x in three years story.
ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 8
MS on Consumer Staples
- Neither corporates nor local investors are seeing concerning signs of consumption slowdown
- Inflation pressures manageable and indicators still supportive
- Structural factors continue to present a growth opportunity, driving more users and usage frequency, as well as premiumisation
- The go-to-market landscape in India is rapidly evolving, with the rise of quick commerce in particular requiring strategies to adapt
- Beauty continues to offer significant opportunity, particularly in make-up which remains a relatively underpenetrated category
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.