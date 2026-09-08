Trump Threatens To Bar Canadian Bombardier Jets In US

President Donald Trump threatened to boycott Bombardier Inc. jets in the US amid an escalating trade fight with Canada. "NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!" Trump said in a social media post on Monday. "Their products aren't good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States - They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service - All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A." Trump's threat comes as Canada moves to impose tariffs of 15% to 50% on hundreds of products from the US on Tuesday - a bid by Prime Minister Mark Carney to respond to his US counterpart's new trade levies targeting the country. ALSO READ: Trump Calls Canada-US Dollar 'Imbalance' Unacceptable Amid Trade War Trump did not specify whether he was imposing any kind of ban on the aircraft or set a new tariff on their import. But he has threatened to target them before, previously alleging Canada blocked certification of US-made Gulfstream jets. The Canadian government and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment during the Labor Day holiday. A Trump administration move against Bombardier could have consequences for American manufacturers that make up its supply chain. Bombardier said on Monday that it's a major contributor to the US aerospace sector, with employees in more than 20 states, including Texas, Arizona and Florida. The wings for its fastest business jet are made in Red Oak, Texas, while flight control components are manufactured in the Los Angeles area. The company noted that it's set to inaugurate a new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this year. "Bombardier aircraft create tens of thousands of US jobs through the company's growing American footprint as well as within its supply chain made up of approximately 2,800 American companies across 47 states. The company spends over $2.5 billion with suppliers each year," the company said in an emailed statement that did not mention Trump by name. Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas, where Bombardier operates its US headquarters, said he reached out to the Trump administration to make sure the president is aware of the company's contributions and importance to the state. "The presence of Bombardier in Wichita supports a local workforce of more than a thousand employees, who contribute their talent and expertise to our nation's defense and aerospace capabilities," Moran said in a post on X. "I will continue working to see that Bombardier's manufacturing operations not only remain in Kansas but continue to grow and create American jobs." Trump administration officials have suggested the US could retaliate with its own measures in response to Carney's counter-tariffs, and a possible new auto tariff has been floated. Carney's government is poised on Tuesday to hike import taxes on many US steel goods to 50% from 25% while slapping import fees on a range of consumer items, barring a last-minute reprieve. ALSO READ: 'Submission To US Intimidation': Iran Slams Canada For Targeting Tehran With 'Distorting Statements' The tit-for-tat trade actions follow the collapse of a potential trade deal between the two North American nations. US and Canadian negotiators had sought for weeks to reach a deal to lower trade tensions and avert a new round of US tariffs, even appearing to agree on the broad terms before it fell apart last month. That set the stage for US tariffs of 50% on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods that took effect on Aug. 22. Canadian officials announced the details of their counter-tariffs three days later.