Stock Picks Today: Hindustan Zinc, TCS, Crompton Consumer, Navin Fluorine, Adani Green, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across the metals and mining, pharma, renewable energy, consumer durables, and railway engineering sectors, issuing fresh calls and updates on Hindustan Zinc, Anthem Biosciences, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Adani Green Energy, and Titagarh Rail Systems, along with their latest views on the financials and insurance sectors.

HSBC on Hindustan Zinc

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 770

Increasing disconnect with strong LME zinc prices; Upside risks to consensus

Given strong LME zinc prices, HindZinc's relative underperformance is surprising

Weakness in silver and potential government sell down likely weighed on the stock

Strong LME zinc and improving silver prices, weak INR and strong sulfuric acid prices build substantial upside risks to consensus estimates.

Kotak on Infosys

Downgrade to Add from Buy; TP at Rs 1200

Near-term prospects are not encouraging

Infosys is set to underperform on organic growth relative to TCS, HCL and Cognizant in FY27

Loss of share in a large European account to peers poses initial headwinds to growth in FY28 as well.

Kotak on TCS

Downgrade to Add from Buy; TP at Rs 2450

Mega deal wins have improved the past three quarters, a positive

But not sufficient to drive material growth improvement, offsetting headwinds

Inorganic strategy started off with a couple of rather unexciting Salesforce services acquisitions, but has stalled since

Data center play is interesting, but is in initial stages

Better revenue growth in FY27 largely due to the non-recurrence of higher headwinds, largely client-specific in nature.

Kotak on LTMindree

Downgrade to Sell from Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 4150 from Rs 3900

Execution strength has not been sufficient to pull away from the gravity of industry headwinds and client-specific issues

LTM has been able to scale up top-two accounts to very large sizes, progress in other accounts has been rather slow

Acquisition of Randstad entities has potential but requires strong execution.

Jefferies on Anthem Bioscience

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1050

Powerhouse of Capability

High-growth Indian CRDMO with industry-leading manufacturing capabilities and a technocrat-led mgmt team

Boasts highest EBITDA margin and ROCE among Indian CRDMOs

One of the few players with complex fermentation-based peptide capabilities

Expect Anthem to deliver FY26-29E Revenue/PAT CAGR of 18%/20%

See scale-up of existing contracts & robust late phase projects pipeline.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Crude Oil To Gold Rate — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on August 21

Kotak Securities on Navin Fluorine

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 5250

Continues to guide to 20-25% revenue CAGR over FY25-30

Retains a confident outlook for pharma CDMO

Sees advanced materials scaling up to Rs 1400 cr of revenues by FY35

Acknowledged near-term oversupply concerns in the Indian R-32 market.

GS on Banks

HDFC Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 861

ICICI Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1935

Axis Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1477

Kotak Mahindra Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 509

IndusInd Bank – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 1020

Federal Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 425

RBL Bank – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 285

Yes Bank – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 22

IDFC First Bank – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 92

AU Bank – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1270

Bandhan Bank – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 180

SBI – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 1170

Bank of Baroda – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 245

PNB – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 103

Core PPoP growth to inflect in FY27, and grow in high teens during FY27e-FY29e

Private banks at an inflection point

Profitability will be the key driver of stock performance in the current cycle

Valuation de-rating over the past five years more than prices in the structural challenges facing private banks

HDFC Bank: PPOP growth to inflect in FY27

ICICI Bank Multi-year earnings compounding story with a virtuous flywheel at play

SBI: Balanced Risk Reward

Kotak Mahindra Bank: An Underappreciated Franchise

Axis Bank: PPoP recovery amid undemanding valuations to drive stock returns

PNB: Favorable tailwinds subsiding, weak core profitability

Bank of Baroda: Elevated LDR and weak funding profile to weigh on growth and profitability

Federal Bank: A Self-help Story

AU Bank: Strong earnings compounding to drive stock returns

IndusInd Bank: Re-leveraging its asset franchise; Valuations fair

IDFC First Bank: Improving earnings trajectory reflected in valuations

Yes Bank: Gradual RoA improvement; Valuations expensive

RBL Bank: Pace of turnaround will be gradual

Bandhan Bank: Cyclical inflection ahead but structural challenges remain.

UBS on Urban Co

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 180

India's largest online home services platform

India's online home services market entering its "Blinkit" moment

Believe Urban Co is at forefront of this evolution

See right product-market fit, strong balance sheet and execution track record with a clear focus on unit economics

Believe market is not fully appreciating India home services' growth acceleration

JPMorgan on Gold Financiers

IIFL Finance – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 750

Manappuram Finance – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 395

Muthoot Finance – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 3400

The Credit Gold Rush; Crowded, but not contested

Low penetration sets the path for structural growth

Competition is intensifying, but high barriers to entry should protect incumbents' profitability

IIFL, preferred pick, is in early stages of a turnaround and should re-rate on higher profitability

Muthoot's underperformance offers a compelling entry point

Manappuram's turnaround has just begun, with the Q1 print a confirmation.

Bernstein on Financials

India's macro backdrop remains broadly supportive

Growth rebounds, fundamentals remain firm for the sector

Private Banks gain momentum as PSU Banks defend profitability

Expect the banking sector to sustain healthy growth in FY27

See robust liquidity conditions and a recovery in nominal credit growth

Although potential policy tightening could moderate momentum later in the year

Margin outlook remains stable, with deposit repricing largely behind us and any rate hikes likely to provide an incremental boost to NIMs

Asset quality is expected to remain benign, supporting stable credit costs and earnings resilience

Within the sector, Private Banks are likely to continue narrowing the growth gap with PSBs

Latter's greater reliance on borrowings could weigh on relative margin performance

Jefferies on Crompton Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 330

Aiming at Metamorphosis

Growth outlook of 2x sales in 5-Year, with operating margin at 11-12%

Premium Fans mix rose to 25% now; Solar and Wires are new products

Avg 14% price hikes in lead categories in last 1-Year

Est FY26-29e EPS CAGR at +18% vs +1% CAGR in FY20-26

Citi on Crompton Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 400

Less Seasonal, More Scalable

Targeting 15% CAGR over FY26-31 vs 10.7% CAGR over FY22-26

Profit growth to outpace revenue growth

New businesses (Wires, Solar Rooftop, etc.) are expected to contribute 20% of FY31 revenue

Addressable market has doubled

Weather-dependent categories have declined from 45% to 20% of TAM

Successful de-risking of the business model, turnaround at Butterfly, and launch of new growth levers, provide better visibility for future earnings.

JPMorgan on Crompton Consumer

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 290 from Rs 307

Ambitious Growth Aspirations, Execution Key

Premiumization, innovation and distribution expansion in focus

Butterfly - Scaling profitable growth

New Ventures - TAM expansion and seasonality reduction.

MS on Adani Green

Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 1525

Powering Intelligence, Cleanly

Adani Green is India's leading clean energy platform

Combining strong execution at scale across clean technologies

Improving portfolio quality that supports better cash flow

See returns visibility, with one of the strongest capacity and earnings growth profiles in the sector

Future of Energy – Leveraging Scale in a Rapidly Growing Market

The Adani Ecosystem – Positioned to Win.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: VA Tech Wabag, EID-Parry, Sirca Paints, And More | August 21

Jefferies on Titagarh

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 990

Brick by Brick, Up the Value Chain

Included in the Approved Vendor category of Indian Railways for supply of traction motor for locomotives

Estimate 4-5% annual revenue accretion from the order

Believe, the order paves way for the company's plans to move up the technology value chain through backward integration.

MS on Insurance

IRDAI takes action on FY25 EOM non-compliance

IRDAI has warned Niva Bupa and directed it not to open any new place of business for six months from the date of the order

This action follows a breach of expense of management (EOM) limits in FY25

Niva Bupa complied with EOM limits in FY26 and Q1FY27 and remains on track for FY27

It is evaluating the order and will take appropriate steps to safeguard stakeholder interests

View IRDAI's action on EOM non-compliance as positive for the sector, and it could ease competitive intensity.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.