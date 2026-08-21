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Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Crude Oil To Gold Rate — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on August 21

Asia markets traded lower early Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, as bond yields rebounded. Crude oil prices also remain elevated, with Brent above $93 per barrel.

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Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Crude Oil To Gold Rate — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on August 21
Gift Nifty signals a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.
Photo Source: Canva AI

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Friday, following losses in global markets and elevated crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,331 level, a premium of nearly 38 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. 

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 snapping its seven-session losing streak.

The Sensex rallied 628.04 points, or 0.82%, to close at 77,537.72, while the Nifty 50 settled 153.55 points, or 0.64%, higher at 24,231.85.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 21: Nifty Reclaims Key Technical Levels But Bearish Tilt Not Ruled Out | Check Key Levels

“Amid the prevailing uncertainty and elevated crude prices, we recommend maintaining a cautious stance on the index and focusing on selective stock-specific opportunities. Participants should prefer relatively stronger stocks and sectors while maintaining disciplined risk and position management,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Asian Markets

Asia markets traded lower early Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, as bond yields rebounded. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.75% while the Topix declined 0.14%. South Korea's Kospi eased 0.07%, while the Kosdaq slipped 4.75%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a muted opening.

Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Thursday as rising Treasury yields dented risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 703.84 points, or 1.32%, to 52,759.21, while the S&P 500 dropped 66.82 points, or 0.87%, to 7,641.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 263.92 points, or 1.00%, lower at 26,067.17.

US Treasury Yields

US Treasuries fell and yields rose on concerns about the almost $2 trillion budget deficit and elevated inflation. The 30-year yield rose over 7 basis points to as much as 5.27%, while the yields on 10-year US Treasuries spiked to 4.704%.

ALSO READ: Nifty 50 Breaks 12-Session Lower-High Streak; 24,280 Key Level For Bulls

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices eased after a rally, but still remain elevated. Brent futures fell 0.46% to $93.35 a barrel, WTI crude futures declined 0.59% to $86.32 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were steady, but on track for a third straight weekly gain, helped by a weaker dollar. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,514.23 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since early June in the previous session. Gold prices were up 3.2% for the week. US gold futures steadied at $4,571.20. Spot silver price was flat at $68.03 per ounce. 

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: VA Tech Wabag, EID-Parry, Sirca Paints, And More | August 21

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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