Nomura maintains 'Buy' on Voltas; Target Rs 1,450 (+5%)Revenue was 4% above estimates, 9% above Bloomberg estimatesMargins disappointed across segmentsUnitary Cooling Products margin came at 9.2% vs 10% estimatedUCP business outperformedServices margin declined to 30.6% vs 32% estimatedExpect 20% and 15% volume growth in FY25 / FY26SOTP based TP of Rs 1,450, currently trading at 42x EPS.UBS Maintains Buy on Voltas; Target Rs 1,800 (+30%)Despite operating leverage benefit; RAC product category margins declined 90 bps YoYMarket share trend in Q1FY25 should start showing improving trendRs 1.1 bn loss in project business (mainly Qatar) provided for in Q4, impacting resultsUCP segment margins will continue to see gradual improvement.Citi Raises Target To Rs 435 (25% downside)Maintains 'Sell' on JSW Energy,Q4 net generations, ebitda in line with estimatesMaintains sell rating on higher valuationsReceiving LoA/LoIs for 3.2/3.6 GW L1 bids provides visibility 3.6 GW won capacity to be commission post FY26Raise FY25 EPS by 14% .Jefferies Raises Target To Rs 690 (19% upside)Maintains 'Buy' on JSW Energy,Q4 Ebitda in line, driven by capacity additions, higher merchant salesMytrah acquisition to have Rs 1650 annual Ebitda run rate by FY25Revise FY25-26 merchant tariff higher to Rs 6/unit given peak demand trendForecasts 33% EPS CAGR in FY24-27Key risks: execution delay, aggressive bidding.Target price Rs 1,076 (+4%)Rail freight market share to improve from 29% to 35% by FY31Volume growth to benefit the CoExpect margins of double stacking to be retained by the CoSeen strong rally on bidding war for govt stake.Citi Maintains 'Buy' On Indraprastha GasQ4 EBITDA 12% below brokerage estimateLower margins on higher opex, volume mixIndustrial volumes in line with estimates, CNG volumes disappointingPartial impact of CNG price was felt in Q4 Await for management commentary before reviewing estimate.Jefferies Raises Target To Rs 450 (1.4% upside)Maintains 'Hold' on Indraprastha GasQ4 Ebitda missed estimates by 18% on higher gas costsFY24 volumes 3% below mgmt guidancePressure on near-term profitability on lower volume growth, full impact of CNG price cut from Q1FY25 Expect CNG volume growth of 5% CAGR over FY24-26Pressure on FY25 profitability due to rising APM gas shortfall, limited HPHT gas tie upsEV adoption in Delhi NCR puts 30% volume riskGrowth in new GAs may not compensate for slowdown in NCR. Gaurav Gupta resigns as Head of Finance effective May 7Source: Exchange filing.Citi Research Maintains Neutral, Target Rs 15, upside of 21%We are enthused by the Rs 200 billion equity raise This will enable VI to accelerate network investments and narrow the gap with peers on 4G coverage & 5G rolloutsTariff hikes & arresting the subscriber decline is driving our high risk ratingWe incorporate the equity raise, increase our FY25-26E EBITDA by 5-18%.Nuvama Maintains Hold on VI; Target: Rs 14 Management upbeat, post the capital raiseTariff hike a necessity for industryExpects all 3 players to participate in Tariff hikesHopeful of some relief on AGR frontAssessment: Better than before, but not yet out of the woods.Revenue up 57% at Rs 1,115 crore vs Rs 712 croreEbitda up 60% at Rs 147 crore vs Rs 92 croreMargin at 13.2% vs 12.9%Net profit up 167% at Rs 105 crore vs Rs 39 crore.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.51U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.46%Brent crude down 0.28% at $82.93 per barrelNymex crude down 0.24% at $78.19 per barrel Bitcoin was down 0.79% at $62,475.30GIFT Nifty traded at 22,395, down 11 points or 0.05% as of 6:53 a.m..Nifty May futures down by 0.78% to 22,381.8 at a premium of 79.3 points.Nifty May futures open interest down by 3.8%.Nifty Bank May futures down by 1.46% to 48,349.05 at a premium of 63.7 points.Nifty Bank May futures open interest up by 6.93%.Nifty Options May 9 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options May 8 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 49,500 and maximum put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balarampur Chini Mills, Biocon, GMR Infra, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises..Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Dolat Algotech, Vesuvius India.Ex/record Dividend: Laurus labs..Cartrade Tech: Sector Investment Funds PLC - Sector Global Emerging Markets Fund bought 2.42 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 854.93 apiece.Cigniti Technologies: Rajasthan Global Securities bought 1.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 1320.79 apiece..Indegene: The public issue was subscribed to 7.35 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (5.59 times), non-institutional investors (18.03 times), retail investors (3.82 times) and a portion reserved for employees (3.18 times).TBO Tek: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share. The Rs 1,550.8-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 696 crore through anchor investors.Aadhar Housing Finance: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 300 to Rs 315 per share. The Rs 3,000-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 898 crore through anchor investors..Aadhar Housing Finance Raises Rs 898 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO.Patel Engineering: The company and its joint venture partner emerged as the lowest bidders for an irrigation project worth Rs 343 crore. The company’s share in the irrigation project stands at Rs 120 crore.Mahindra and Mahindra: The NCLT approved the merger of Mahindra Heavy Engines, Mahindra Two Wheelers and Trringo.com with the company.Tata Elxsi: The company collaborated with Arm to accelerate the software-defined vehicle journey for OEMs.LTIMindtree: The company and IBM will set up a joint generative AI centre of excellence in India.Dixon Technologies: The company's arm, Dixon Electro Appliances, entered into a pact with Nokia for the development and manufacturing of telecom products..TBO Tek Mops Up Rs 696 Crore From Anchor Book Issue Ahead Of IPO.Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 12.6% at Rs 7,114 crore vs Rs 6,315.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,026 crore).Ebitda up 19.4% at Rs 1,831 crore vs Rs 1,534 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1809 crore).Margin at 25.7% vs 24.3% (Bloomberg estimate 25.8%).Net profit up 36.4% at Rs 1,310 crore vs Rs 960 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,214 crore).Board recommended final dividend of Rs 40 per share.Pidilite Industries (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 7.9% at Rs 2902 crore vs Rs 2689 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,831 crore).Ebitda up 25.64% at Rs 576.93 crore vs Rs 459.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 621 crore).Margin up 280 bps at 19.88% vs 17.07% (Bloomberg estimate 21.9%).Net profit up 6.45% at Rs 304 crore vs Rs 286 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 425 crore).Board recommended dividend of Rs 16 per share.United Breweries (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 17.34% at Rs 2,133 crore vs Rs 1766 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,968 crore).Ebitda up 166.28% at Rs 143 crore vs Rs 53.63 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 261 crore).Margin up 365 bps at 6.69% vs 3.03%, (Bloomberg estimate 8.9%).Net profit up 726.24% at Rs 81.55 crore vs Rs 9.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 208 crore).JSW Energy (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 3.21% at Rs 2756 crore vs Rs 2670 crore.Ebitda up 56.78% at Rs 1169 crore vs Rs 745 crore.Margin up 1448 bps at 42.4% vs 27.91%.Net profit up 22.42% at Rs 345.27 crore vs Rs 282.03 crore.Board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share.IRB Infrastructure Developer (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 27.23% at Rs 2,061 crore vs Rs 1,620 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,247 crore).Ebitda up 17.28% at Rs 890 crore vs Rs 759 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 968 crore).Margin down 366 bps at 43.17% vs 46.83%, (Bloomberg estimate 43.1%).Net profit up 45.11% at Rs 189 crore vs Rs 130.15 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 201 crore).Navin Fluorine (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 13.65% at Rs 602 crore vs Rs 697 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 547 crore).Ebitda down 45.45% at Rs 110 crore vs Rs 202 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 97.38 crore).Margin down 1066 bps at 18.28% vs 28.94% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 17.8%).Net profit down 48.66% at Rs 70 crore vs Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 48.01 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.Jindal Saw (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 4.56% at Rs 5425 crore vs Rs 5188 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,785 crore).Ebitda up 53.4%at Rs 920 crore vs Rs 600 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1064 crore).Margin up 540 bps at 16.96% vs 11.56% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 18.4%).Net profit up 61.46% at Rs 480 crore vs Rs 298 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 576 crore).Latent View Analytics (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 3.59% at Rs 172 crore vs Rs 166 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 173 crore).EBIT up 10.61% at Rs 37.93 crore vs Rs 34.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 37.2 crore).Margin up 140 bps at 22.09% vs 20.69% (Bloomberg estimate 21.5%).Net profit down 2.75% at Rs 45.24 crore vs Rs 46.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44.6 crore).Sonata Software (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 12.11% at Rs 2,192 crore vs Rs 2,493 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2179 crore).EBIT down 36.51% at Rs 110 crore vs Rs 174 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 168.5 crore).EBIT margin down 193 bps at 5.03% vs 6.97% (Bloomberg estimate 7.73%).Net profit down 22.85% at Rs 33.22 crore vs Rs 43.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 128.25 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 4.4 per share.IGL (Consolidated, QOQ)Revenue up 1.12% at Rs 3597 crore vs Rs 3,550 crore.Ebitda down 6.33% at Rs 521 crore vs Rs 556 crore.Margin down 117 bps at 14.48% vs 15.66%.Net profit down 8.86% at Rs 433 crore vs Rs 475 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 375.15 crore).CreditAccess Grameen (Standalone, YoY)Total income up 36.84% at Rs 1459 crore vs Rs 1066 crore.Net profit up 33.86% at Rs 397 crore vs Rs 296 crore.Board recommends a one-time final dividend of Rs 10 per share.PB Fintech (Consolidated, QoQ)Total income up 23.16% at Rs 1,188 crore vs Rs 964.5 crore.Net profit up 61.67% at Rs 60.19 crore vs Rs 37.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 60.48 crore).Max Financial (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 49.97% at Rs 14,898 crore vs Rs 9,934 crore.Net loss of Rs 50.08 crore vs profit of Rs 52.45 crore..Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q4 Results: Profit Surges 36%, Beats Estimates.Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Canara Power, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Australia's S&P ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi traded flat.The focus for the Asian markets will be on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe and how trade relations will develop from here. In another sign of growing tension, the US has revoked licences allowing Huawei Technologies Co. to buy semiconductors from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., Bloomberg reported.The rally in US stocks in May struggled to gain much traction on Tuesday, with investors split on whether the market can sustain the advance given all the economic crosscurrents.The S&P 500 rose 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.10% respectively, as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.The Brent crude was down 0.28% at $82.93 per barrel. Gold fell 0.15% at $2,310.56 an ounce.India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. declined. Nifty extended its loss to a third session, while the S&P BSE Sensex reversed gains from Monday.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 140.20 points, or 0.62%, lower at 22,302.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 383.69 points, or 0.52%, at 73,511.85.Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,668.8 crore.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,304.5 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee closed 2 paise weaker against the U.S. dollar at 83.51..Market Volatility Levels Could Surge Near Election Results, Says Analyst