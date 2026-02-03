Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Investors' Wealth Swells By Rs 7 Lakh Crore As Bulls Grip D-Street On Historic India-US Trade Deal Announcement

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markt logged its best single-day rally in nine months after India signed a historic trade deal with the US on Feb. 2.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Investors' Wealth Swells By Rs 7 Lakh Crore As Bulls Grip D-Street On Historic India-US Trade Deal Announcement

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markt logged its best single-day rally in nine months after India signed a historic trade deal with the US on Feb. 2. 

D-Street is tracking the trade deal between India and the United States that lowers reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 25%. The change takes effect immediately. India had earlier faced total tariffs of 50%, including a 25% penalty linked to buying Russian oil. The US Embassy confirmed the overall tariff rate is now 18%. 

Notably, the two sides have been locked in negotiations since early 2025, but the talks derailed after the US slapped tariffs as high as 50% on Indian imports in August. After a brief pause, the negotiations resumed in October, but the two countries could not reach the finish line. The Indian stock market joined the euphoria around better trade flows between the two large economies. Rupee appreciated against the dollar and government bond yields fell.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India-US Trade Deal Live: Markets Clock Best Performance In 9 Months, Rupee Outperforms Asian Currencies

India-US Trade Deal Live: Markets Clock Best Performance In 9 Months, Rupee Outperforms Asian Currencies

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search