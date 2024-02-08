Asia Stocks Edge Higher As S&P 500 Sets New Record: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened tentatively higher Thursday after the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record within striking distance of 5,000.
Japanese and Australian stocks climbed while Hong Kong futures eased lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1% as traders bet that a solid economy will continue fueling corporate profits. US futures were little changed early Thursday.
Markets in China will be again in focus as investors prepare for the last day of mainland equity trading before the Chinese New Year holidays. The nation replaced the head of its securities regulator Wednesday, a surprise move that may foreshadow more forceful measures to support the stock market.
The Golden Dragon index of US-traded Chinese companies fell 1.2% Wednesday. The declines were led by the benchmark’s biggest constituent with US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. falling 5.9% despite the company unveiling $25 billion in stock repurchases.
Treasuries were calm in Asian trading as the 10-year retraced a minor decline from the prior session. Wednesday was marked by a record $42 billion auction that sold at a lower yield than expected, in a sign of strong demand and easing concerns that the market may struggle to digest heavy supply.
“The market continues to climb the wall of worry, including shifting Fed expectations, geopolitical tension, and overbought market conditions,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide Funds Group. “We are entering a sluggish seasonal period, but the market has strong momentum.”
In Asia, Japan’s December current account balance was lower than expected. Other data set for release includes inflation and producer prices for China. India’s central bank will hand down its latest monetary policy decision.
Markets in Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are closed. Earnings to be released in the region include Honda and SoftBank Group Corp., which is expected to have one of its best quarters in years.
Arm Holdings Plc, in which SoftBank owns a stake, rallied by as much as 38% in after-hours trading in New York after upbeat earnings, while Softbank rose in Asia. US chip stocks within the S&P 500 rose 2.1%, more than the broader market, helped along by a 2.8% gain for Nvidia Corp.
Renewed fears about US regional banks appeared to ease, helping support the tentative risk-on tone in New York trading. New York Community Bancorp shares ended higher after retracing an intraday 14% decline.
More Fed officials suggested Wednesday they don’t see an urgent case for lowering interest rates, adding to a roster of policymakers including Chair Jerome Powell who have warned in recent days that a cut isn’t likely until May at the earliest.
In commodity markets, gold retraced a small Wednesday decline to trade at around $2,037 per ounce. Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate futures climbing early in Asian trading to compound a 0.8% advance on Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday
- Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday
- ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday
- ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday
- US CPI revisions, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:38 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix was little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0779
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.98 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2028 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6527
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $44,521.49
- Ether was little changed at $2,430.65
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.10%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.730%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $73.95 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
