Asia Stocks, Bitcoin Rally Ahead Of US Inflation: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities rose Wednesday, mirroring advances in US stocks ahead of inflation data due later Thursday. Bitcoin climbed after US regulators approved exchange-traded funds tied to the digital currency.
Australian and Japanese stocks gained, with Tokyo benchmarks on pace to retest fresh three-decade highs achieved in the prior session. Gains in Japanese equities partly reflect a weaker yen, which fell to the lowest level in a month against the dollar on Wednesday and was little changed in early Asian trading. Contracts for Hong Kong stocks were little changed.
US equity futures were also flat in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%. The moves extended a rebound in tech following heavy selling last week and come ahead of fourth-quarter earnings season, which broadly kicks off with a slew of bank results Friday.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved ETFs that directly invest in Bitcoin. The digital currency rose as much as 3.8% to above $47,700 early Thursday before paring gains to trade around $46,500.
Treasuries were broadly flat in early Asian trading after declines in the prior session. The 10-year yield was steady just above 4% on Wednesday. Australian and New Zealand yields edged higher early Thursday.
Investors are gearing up for turbulent trading when the US consumer price data come out later Thursday. Bond traders have trimmed bets on gains for Treasuries this month, and the swaps market shows a lower chance of expected Fed cuts by March relative to pricing late last year.
Economists tracked by Bloomberg expect year-over-year core inflation to fall to 3.8% in the December data from 4% in the prior month.
The data will likely fall “in line with consensus,” Matt Eagan, a portfolio manager for Loomis, Sayles & Co., said in a note. “Our expectations are for headline inflation to continue to cyclically bottom well below 3%, possibly to 2.5%, and for the Fed to then start cutting rates sometime over the next six months.”
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Fed officials need to see more signs of cooling in the economy before reducing interest rates, but noted current policy levels are adequate to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target.
In Asia, data set for release includes November trade figures for Australia, consumer confidence in Japan, while December new lending and M2 data for China could be released as soon as today. South Korea’s central bank will hand down a monetary policy decision.
Oil prices weakened on signs that rising US crude stockpiles will outweigh the effects of Red Sea tensions, which threaten to dent supply. West Texas Intermediate edged lower Thursday, compounding a 1.2% decline on Wednesday. Gold steadied to trade around $2,027 per ounce.
Samsung Electronics fell as much as 1.2% before paring declines in the wake of news the family of its founder was behind a block share sale.
Key events this week:
- US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- UK industrial production, Friday
- US PPI, Friday
- Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Hang Seng futures were little changed
- Japan’s Topix rose 1.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0973
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.65 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1836 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $46,503.24
- Ether rose 2.4% to $2,588.46
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.02%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.14%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $71.21 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,027.47 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
