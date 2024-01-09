Asia Stocks Rise, Tracking Tech-Led Gains in US: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced after a tech rally fueled gains on Wall Street at the start of a week that brings key inflation data and bank earnings.
Shares climbed in Australia and South Korea, with Japanese equities also higher after a holiday break. Data released earlier showed inflation in Tokyo slowed for a second month in December, a reading broadly in line with the Bank of Japan’s view that import-driven price pressures are subsiding.
Futures also pointed to gains in Hong Kong. Contracts for US stocks were steady after the Nasdaq 100 outperformed on Monday, with Nvidia Corp. surging after announcing new artificial-intelligence products for personal computers. Boeing Co. sank as its 737 Max 9 model was temporarily grounded by authorities.
Treasury yields slightly slipped in early trading hours in Asia and the dollar steadied. Bitcoin surged with US regulators seen as being poised to approve exchange-traded funds that invests directly in the digital asset for the first time.
In addition to key US inflation data due later this week, investors also will keep an eye on whether China will step up monetary stimulus to support its ailing economy. A senior Chinese central bank official indicated authorities may lower the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending, even after the central bank provided a massive amount of liquidity via other tools in recent weeks.
“The valuation-led year-end rally pulled potential gains from 2024 into 2023, making this a tricky year to prognosticate — especially as data are becoming more mixed and futures markets show that Fed rate cuts are already factored in,” said Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management.
Inflation Focus
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said inflation could fall toward the central bank’s 2% target with interest rates held at current levels, and offered potential backing for lowering borrowing costs if price pressures fade.
“Should inflation continue to fall closer to our 2% goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate to prevent policy from becoming overly restrictive,” Bowman said in prepared remarks to the South Carolina Bankers Association in Columbia.
Back in the corporate world, Samsung Electronics shares rose amid the broader tech rally, even as the company posted its sixth straight quarter of declining operating profit. Sony Group Corp. is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said people familiar with the matter. Canceling the deal would cap two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant.
Elsewhere, oil held a sizable drop triggered by signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia.
Corporate Highlights:
- A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG denied any pact with Yemen’s Houthi rebels to facilitate the safe movement of vessels through the Red Sea
- Moderna Inc.’s product sales for 2023 modestly beat analyst estimates as it eked out a bigger US market share for Covid shots, though the biotech giant reiterated a downbeat outlook for the year ahead
- Johnson & Johnson will pay $2 billion in cash to acquire Ambrx Biopharma Inc., gaining a developer of widely sought drugs that target tumors with lethal drugs
Key events this week:
- China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday
- Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday
- Germany industrial production, Tuesday
- US trade, Tuesday
- US wholesale inventories, Wednesday
- The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- UK industrial production, Friday
- US PPI, Friday
- Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:13 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0956
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.01 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1613 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6722
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $47,101.76
- Ether was little changed at $2,337.44
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.02%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,032.78 an ounce
