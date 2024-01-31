Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 31

Just a day before the Federal Reserve decision, a hotter-than-estimated reading on the U.S. labour market spurred a slide in bonds, with traders dialling back their projections for interest rate cuts, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.19% and 0.70%, respectively, as of 12:49 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.12%.

Brent crude was trading 0.69% higher at $82.97 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,033.31 an ounce.

India’s benchmark equity indices closed lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and ITC Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points, or 0.99%, lower at 21,522.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 801.67 points, or 1.11%, to close at 71,139.90. The Nifty touched an intraday low of 21,501.80 and the Sensex fell to 71,075.72.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being sellers for four consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,085.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 820.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar.