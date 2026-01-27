Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 27

Good Morning!

Market Outlook

Indian equities ended a volatile session in red. The Nifty Index fell below the 25,100 levels and closed near 25,000.

Both Nifty and Sensex fell over 1% intraday. The Nifty ended 25,048.65 points or 0.95% lower at 25,048.65.

Sensex ended 769.67 points or 0.94% lower at 81,537.70.

Stocks In News

JSW Steel: The company approves the formation of a joint venture for a land development project in Mumbai. Its units, Peddar Realty and JSW Realty, will jointly hold 51% in the JV.

The US FDA concludes its inspection at the company's Ankleshwar unit with three observations following the Jan. 19–23 inspection. Aurobindo Pharma: The company incorporates a new arm, Aurobindo Pharma Philippines.

The company incorporates a new arm, Aurobindo Pharma Philippines. MedPlus Health: The company's arm receives a drug licence suspension order for a store in Odisha.

The company's arm receives a drug licence suspension order for a store in Odisha. Apollo Tyres: The board will meet on February 4 to consider earnings and interim dividend. Feb. 10 is set as the record date for the interim dividend.

The board will meet on February 4 to consider earnings and interim dividend. Feb. 10 is set as the record date for the interim dividend. Bank of Baroda: The board will meet on January 30 to consider raising funds via long‑term bonds aimed at infrastructure and affordable housing.

The board will meet on January 30 to consider raising funds via long‑term bonds aimed at infrastructure and affordable housing. Hindustan Oil Exploration: The board appoints Jagadip Narayan Singh as Chairman for five years. Ramasamy Jeevanandam resigns as MD due to health and personal reasons.

The board appoints Jagadip Narayan Singh as Chairman for five years. Ramasamy Jeevanandam resigns as MD due to health and personal reasons. Akums Drugs: The company receives European GMP certificates for two plants in Haridwar.

The company receives European GMP certificates for two plants in Haridwar. IRB Infrastructure: The company executes a project implementation agreement with IRB InvIT Fund and will act as project manager for the VM7 project.

The company executes a project implementation agreement with IRB InvIT Fund and will act as project manager for the VM7 project. Sunteck Realty: The company allots 3.5 lakh shares at Rs. 425 per share upon conversion of warrants.

The company allots 3.5 lakh shares at Rs. 425 per share upon conversion of warrants. Urban Company: The board approves a pact with Amber Enterprises to manufacture and supply products under the brand “Native.”

The board approves a pact with Amber Enterprises to manufacture and supply products under the brand “Native.” PTC India: NTPC becomes the sole promoter of the company.

NTPC becomes the sole promoter of the company. NSE Indices: Launches the Nifty Smallcap 500 Index.

Launches the Nifty Smallcap 500 Index. ACME Solar: The company's arm commissions 4 MW out of its 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

The company's arm commissions 4 MW out of its 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat. Central Bank of India: UFBU proposes a one‑day strike on Jan. 27.

UFBU proposes a one‑day strike on Jan. 27. Kesar India: The company acquires a 9.1‑hectare land parcel in Nagpur with estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs. 200 crore.

The company acquires a 9.1‑hectare land parcel in Nagpur with estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs. 200 crore. IDBI Bank: Receives notice of proposed bank strike from the union.

Receives notice of proposed bank strike from the union. ICICI Lombard: The company states the incident was inadvertent and no malafide intent was established; appropriate action has been taken against the designated person.

The company states the incident was inadvertent and no malafide intent was established; appropriate action has been taken against the designated person. Pine Labs: The company invests Rs. 64 crore in its arm, BrokenTusk Technologies, via a rights issue.

The company invests Rs. 64 crore in its arm, BrokenTusk Technologies, via a rights issue. TVS Motor: Altizon Inc ceases to be an associate of its arm, TVS Digital Pte.

Altizon Inc ceases to be an associate of its arm, TVS Digital Pte. Schneider Electric: The company clarifies that the news report about a Rs. 623 crore expansion pertains to Schneider Electric India, a different entity within the Schneider Group.

The company clarifies that the news report about a Rs. 623 crore expansion pertains to Schneider Electric India, a different entity within the Schneider Group. Punjab National Bank: Receives notice of strike from UFBU.

Receives notice of strike from UFBU. HCLTech: The company will acquire Singapore‑based Finergic Solutions for SGD 19 million.

The company will acquire Singapore‑based Finergic Solutions for SGD 19 million. Inox Green: The company allots 68.9 lakh shares upon conversion of warrants.

The company allots 68.9 lakh shares upon conversion of warrants. Indian Bank: Receives notice of bank strike from UFBU.

Receives notice of bank strike from UFBU. Gravita India: The company ventures into lithium‑ion battery recycling at Mundra.

The company ventures into lithium‑ion battery recycling at Mundra. Power Grid: The board will meet on Jan. 30 to consider Q3 earnings and second interim dividend; February 9 is record date.

The board will meet on Jan. 30 to consider Q3 earnings and second interim dividend; February 9 is record date. Awfis Space: Shareholders approve the sale and transfer of the design & build business to its arm, Awfis Transform.

Shareholders approve the sale and transfer of the design & build business to its arm, Awfis Transform. Bank of Maharashtra: Receives notice of proposed strike from the union.

Receives notice of proposed strike from the union. Rossari Biotech: The company intimates the sale of its office premises located in Kanjurmarg.

The company intimates the sale of its office premises located in Kanjurmarg. Mold‑Tek Packaging: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 4.8 crore from the Income Tax Department.

The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 4.8 crore from the Income Tax Department. Crompton Greaves: The company launches Tablight 200W LED flood lights.

The company launches Tablight 200W LED flood lights. Torrent Pharma: The company acquires 37.8 lakh shares (2.36% stake) of JB Chemicals, increasing its total holding to 48.75%.

The company acquires 37.8 lakh shares (2.36% stake) of JB Chemicals, increasing its total holding to 48.75%. MedPlus Health: The company receives information that the Income Tax Department has filed a review petition regarding a Rs. 43.5 crore tax demand.

The company receives information that the Income Tax Department has filed a review petition regarding a Rs. 43.5 crore tax demand. Sri Adhikari Brothers: The company receives MCA approval to change its name to Aqylon Nexus.

The company receives MCA approval to change its name to Aqylon Nexus. JSW Infrastructure: The company incorporates a new arm, Khurja Rail Terminal.

The company incorporates a new arm, Khurja Rail Terminal. ONGC: The company appoints Jagdamba Prasad G. Dobriyal and Ravinder Singh Negi as Executive Directors.

The company appoints Jagdamba Prasad G. Dobriyal and Ravinder Singh Negi as Executive Directors. Bank of Baroda: Receives notice of strike from the United Forum of Bank Unions.

Receives notice of strike from the United Forum of Bank Unions. MCX: The company's arm pays Rs. 50 lakh into the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund of MCXCCL as a financial disincentive due to another technical glitch.

The company's arm pays Rs. 50 lakh into the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund of MCXCCL as a financial disincentive due to another technical glitch. Shriram Finance: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 24 crore, including penalty, from the Tamil Nadu tax authorities. Company to meet between Feb. 1 and April 30, 2026 to consider and approve raising funds

The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 24 crore, including penalty, from the Tamil Nadu tax authorities. Company to meet between Feb. 1 and April 30, 2026 to consider and approve raising funds Indian Overseas Bank: The Bank issued Bonds totalling Rs.1,000 crore (coupon 7.80%), including a base issue of Rs.500 crore and a green‑shoe option of Rs.500 crore. It received bids amounting to Rs.3,264 crore, oversubscribing the base issue by 6.52 times.

The Bank issued Bonds totalling Rs.1,000 crore (coupon 7.80%), including a base issue of Rs.500 crore and a green‑shoe option of Rs.500 crore. It received bids amounting to Rs.3,264 crore, oversubscribing the base issue by 6.52 times. Birla Corporation : Court rejected interim pleas to restrain implementation of the amended Articles of Association

: Court rejected interim pleas to restrain implementation of the amended Articles of Association HeidelbergCement: The Company has been declared the Preferred Bidder for two limestone mining leases in Madhya Pradesh, covering 700 hectares with combined reserves of ~167 million tonnes.

The Company has been declared the Preferred Bidder for two limestone mining leases in Madhya Pradesh, covering 700 hectares with combined reserves of ~167 million tonnes. Ventive Hospitality : The promoter BRE Asia ICC Holdings Ltd has created a pledge over shares of Ventive Hospitality

: The promoter BRE Asia ICC Holdings Ltd has created a pledge over shares of Ventive Hospitality LT Foods : The Company launched the “I'm Organic” range offering fully traceable Organic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice, enabling consumers to track each grain's journey via QR code.

: The Company launched the “I'm Organic” range offering fully traceable Organic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice, enabling consumers to track each grain's journey via QR code. PAYTM : The Company clarified that it has recognized Rs.128 crore RBI‑incentive as per guidelines, with no extension announced yet and plans to offset any future impact through higher revenues and targeted sales efforts.

: The Company clarified that it has recognized Rs.128 crore RBI‑incentive as per guidelines, with no extension announced yet and plans to offset any future impact through higher revenues and targeted sales efforts. Maruti Suzuki: The company receives a final assessment order for FY22 from the Income Tax Department with a total demand of Rs. 1,183 crore. Maruti Suzuki plans to file an appeal against the order and states that it does not expect any financial impact on its operations.

The company receives a final assessment order for FY22 from the Income Tax Department with a total demand of Rs. 1,183 crore. Maruti Suzuki plans to file an appeal against the order and states that it does not expect any financial impact on its operations. SBI: The bank announces it will participate in a nationwide strike beginning midnight on Jan. 26.

The bank announces it will participate in a nationwide strike beginning midnight on Jan. 26. Aadhar Housing: Blackstone arms offer to buy 25.82% stake; open offer at Rs 469.97 per share; total open offer size up to Rs 5,366 crore.

Blackstone arms offer to buy 25.82% stake; open offer at Rs 469.97 per share; total open offer size up to Rs 5,366 crore. Jayaswal Neco: Signs MoU with Maharashtra for a 2 MTPA steel plant; proposed project investment Rs 12,262 crore.

Tega Industries: Arm Tega HoldCo to invest $394 million in Tega MC JV Holdings; Apollo HoldCo to invest USD 74.1 million in Tega MC JV Holdings.

Arm Tega HoldCo to invest $394 million in Tega MC JV Holdings; Apollo HoldCo to invest USD 74.1 million in Tega MC JV Holdings. Infosys: To hold Investor AI Day in Bengaluru on Feb. 17; agenda not yet finalised.

To hold Investor AI Day in Bengaluru on Feb. 17; agenda not yet finalised. Indian Overseas Bank: Receives Rs 3,264 crore worth of bids via bond issue; issue oversubscribed 6.5 times; raised Rs 1,000 crore including Rs 500 crore greenshoe.

Receives Rs 3,264 crore worth of bids via bond issue; issue oversubscribed 6.5 times; raised Rs 1,000 crore including Rs 500 crore greenshoe. Adani Green: Arm commences 50 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

Arm commences 50 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. Paradeep Phosphates: Receives seizure memo from Customs; 25,000 MT urea worth Rs 103.3 crore seized; CRCL flags high biuret content.

Receives seizure memo from Customs; 25,000 MT urea worth Rs 103.3 crore seized; CRCL flags high biuret content. BPCL: Approves second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Approves second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Canara Bank: United Forum of Bank Unions serves strike notice for Jan. 27; bank warns of possible disruptions.

United Forum of Bank Unions serves strike notice for Jan. 27; bank warns of possible disruptions. RBL Bank: Union calls for nationwide strike on Jan. 27; employees may participate.

Union calls for nationwide strike on Jan. 27; employees may participate. SBI: Union to go on nationwide bank strike from midnight of Jan. 26.

Union to go on nationwide bank strike from midnight of Jan. 26. Everest Industries: Extends Podanur land sale deadline to March 31 due to pending government approvals.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Urban Company Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 0.7% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 380 crore

Net Loss at Rs 21.3 crore versus loss of Rs 59.3 crore

Ebitda loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus loss of Rs 68.4 crore

JSW Steel Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 45,991 crore versus Rs 45,152 crore

EBITDA down 8.7% at Rs 6,496 crore versus Rs 7,115 crore

Margin at 14.1% versus 15.8%

Profit up 31.8% at Rs 2,139 crore versus Rs 1,623 crore

One‑time exceptional item at Rs 529 crore

DCB Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)

NII up 15% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 543 crore

Operating Profit up 19.1% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 271 crore

Provisions up 10.3% at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 67.2 crore

Net Profit up 22% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 151 crore

Gross NPA at 2.72% versus 2.91% (QoQ)

Net NPA at 1.1% versus 1.21% (QoQ)

Godrej Consumer Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 4,099 crore versus Rs 3,768 crore

Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 756 crore

Margin at 21.5% versus 20.1%

Net Profit flat at Rs 498 crore



To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share

IndusInd Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)

NII down 12.7% at Rs 4,562 crore versus Rs 5,228 crore

Operating Profit down 35.9% at Rs 2,307 crore versus Rs 3,599 crore

Provisions up 19.8% at Rs 2,089 crore

Profit down 88.5% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 1,401 crore

Gross NPA at 3.56% versus 3.6% (QoQ)

Net NPA flat at 1.04% (QoQ)

Piramal Finance Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII up 31% at Rs 1,084 crore versus Rs 825 crore

Net Profit at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 38.6 crore

Welspun Specialty Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 194 crore

Ebitda at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore

Margin at 7.5% versus 3.8%

Net Profit at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss of Rs 3.6 crore

Granules India Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,388 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore

Ebitda up 33.8% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 230 crore

Margin at 22.2% versus 20.2%

Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 118 crore

Gandhar Oil Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,005 crore

Ebitda up 42.2% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore

Margin at 5.06% versus 4.13%

Net Profit up 67.6% at Rs 32.39 crore versus Rs 19.33 crore

Nuvama Wealth Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income down 2.8% at Rs 1,106 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore

Net Profit flat at Rs 254 crore

To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Management

BPCL Q3 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 13.4% at Rs 1.19 lakh crore

Ebitda up 19.4% at Rs 11,677 crore versus Rs 9,777 crore

Margin at 9.8% versus 9.3%

Profit up 17.1% at Rs 7,545 crore versus Rs 6,443 crore



To pay second interim dividend of Rs 10/share

JSW Energy Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 67.4% at Rs 4,082 crore versus Rs 2,439 crore

Ebitda at Rs 2,030 crore versus Rs 913 crore

Margin at 49.7% versus 37.5%

Net Profit at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 168 crore

PAT includes deferred tax write‑back of Rs 751 crore

MCX Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 77.9% at Rs 666 crore versus Rs 374 crore

Ebitda at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 244 crore

Margin at 74.4% versus 65.1%

Net Profit at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 197 crore

Kotak Bank Q3

NII up 5% at Rs 7,565 crore vs Rs 7,196 crore YoY

Operating Profit up 3.8% at Rs 5,380 crore vs Rs 5,181 crore YoY

Profit up 4.3% at Rs 3,446 crore vs Rs 3,305 crore YoY

Profit at Rs 3,446 crore vs estimate of Rs 3,493 crore

NIMs at 4.54% vs 4.54% QoQ

Consolidated PAT for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 4,924 crore, up 5% YoY

Consolidated PAT includes estimated incremental cost of Rs 98 crore (post tax) due to new Labour Code

Board approves fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore via NCDs

Net Advances increased 16% YoY to Rs 480,673 crore

Deposits grew 15% YoY to Rs 542,638 crore

CASA ratio at 41.3%

Credit-to-deposit ratio at 88.6%

Annualised credit cost at 0.63% vs 0.68% YoY

Ultratech Cement – Q3 FY26 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23% at Rs 21,830 crore vs Rs 17,779 crore (Est: Rs 20,953 crore)

Ebitda up 35% at Rs 3,915 crore vs Rs 2,895 crore (Est: Rs 3,464 crore)

Margin at 17.9% vs 16.3% (Est: 16.5%)

Net Profit up 27% at Rs 1,729 crore vs Rs 1,363 crore (Est: Rs 1,526 crore)**

Segmental:

Domestic Grey Cement Revenue up 18% at Rs 17,229 crore

Overseas Revenue up 35% at Rs 1,194 crore

India Cements Revenue at Rs 1,107 crore

Ready Mix Concrete Revenue up 26% at Rs 1,848 crore

India White Cement Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 677 crore

Consolidated sales volumes up 15% at 38.87 mtpa

Domestic Grey Cement volumes up 15.4%

Domestic Grey Cement realisation: Rs 4,920/tonne vs Rs 4,941/tonne YoY

Operating Ebitda/Tonne improved Rs 140 to Rs 1,051

Operating Ebitda/Tonne (ex-India Cements): Rs 1,051

Shyam Metalics – Q3 (QoQ)

Revenue down 1% at Rs 4,421 crore vs Rs 4,467 crore

Ebitda down 9.7% at Rs 487 crore vs Rs 539 crore

Ebitda margin at 11% vs 12%

Net Profit down 24.5% at Rs 197 crore vs Rs 261 crore

Board approves capex of Rs 6,660 crore

JTL Industries – Q3 Consolidated

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 471 crore vs Rs 452 crore YoY

Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs 38.6 crore vs Rs 35.3 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 8.2% vs 7.8% YoY

Net Profit up 5.6% at Rs 26.3 crore vs Rs 24.9 crore YoY

IFB Industries – Q3 (Consolidated)

Revenue up 11.3% at Rs 1,413 crore vs Rs 1,270 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 76.4 crore vs Rs 89.1 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 5.4% YoY

Net Profit down 22.6% at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 31 crore YoY

Chennai Petro – Q3 Consolidated

Revenue down 4% at Rs 15,683 crore vs Rs 16,327 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 29% at Rs 1,478 crore vs Rs 1,144 crore QoQ

Margin at 9.42% vs 7% QoQ

Net Profit down 39.4% at Rs 1,002 crore vs Rs 719 crore QoQ

Earnings In Focus

Asian Paints, Aditya Vision, Bikaji Foods International, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Dodla Dairy, Gopal Snacks, International Gemmological Institute India, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Metro Brands, NESCO, PC Jeweller, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Raymond Realty, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPG Life Sciences, Siyaram Silk Mills, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, Vishal Mega Mart, WeWork India Management

Bulk And Block Deals

Bajaj Corp : Hill Fort India Fund bought 9.69 lk shares at Rs. 299.94 a piece

Rategain Travel Techn: Plutus Wealth Management sold & Paisabuddy Finance bought 20.5 lk shares at Rs. 614.9 a piece

Corporate Actions

Interim Dividend

Persistent Systems Limited Interim Dividend - Rs 22 Per Share

United Spirits Limited Interim Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share

Wipro Limited Interim Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share

SRF Limited Interim Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share

Lock In

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality (27th Jan | 4 mn shares | 6% of Outstanding share )

Insider trade

Gateway Distriparks : Perfect Communication, Promoter Group acquired 24.6 lk shares

Share lock in

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Baazar Style Retail

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Ather Energy , Rain Industries

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: EPACK PREFAB TECHNOLOGIES

Price Band change from 5% to 20%: SHANKARA BUILDPRO

F&O Cues

Nifty Jan futures is down -1.06 to 25,080 at a premium of 32 points.

Nifty Options 27th Jan Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

