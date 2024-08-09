Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 9

US stocks made a strong recovery, and bonds declined after a recent US labour-market report eased concerns about a significant slowdown in the country.

All major sectors in the S&P 500 saw gains as it rose 1.95%, with the index on track for its largest increase since February. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.95% and 2.27% as of 12:24 p.m., and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.21%.

Brent crude was trading 0.83% higher at $78.98 a barrel. Gold rose 1.51% to $2,418.82 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark equity indices erased initial gains on Thursday after the RBI monetary policy committee maintained status quo and ended lower as Governor Shaktikanta Das' commentary was hawkish, while also tracking European markets and some Asian indices that closed with losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points or 0.74%, lower at 24,177 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 581.79 points or 0.73%, lower at 78,886.22.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,626.73 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 577.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.96 against the US dollar.