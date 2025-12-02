Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Trent
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Trent

Catch live updates on Indian stock markets, share price movements, and latest view from analysts here.

02 Dec 2025, 07:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Nifty 50, GST Rate Cuts
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open on a muted note Tuesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a muted note as traders may exercise caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet outcomes. Auto stocks are in focus because of the latest sales number. Volatility may arise because of the NSE Nifty 50's weekly expiry.
Goldman Sachs Adds Maruti Suzuki To APAC Conviction List

Goldman Sachs added Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. to its Asia-Pacific conviction list as the automobile manufacturer is well-positioned to benefit from an ongoing revival in domestic consumption. Maruti Suzuki India will also see the positive impact of the pay commission.

Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's KOSPI Rise 

Markets in Asia region gained early morning on Tuesday as market participants focused on government bond auction in Japan. Japan's 30-year bond hit a new high since its debut in 1999, Bloomberg reported.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.60% and 1.51% higher, respectively as of 7:24 a.m.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Trent

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10 points lower at 26,336 as of 6:54 a.m., which implied a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Investors may exercise caution before the Reserve Bank of India's policy meet outcomes.

Traders will keep an eye Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and other automobile stocks as they released their sales numbers for November on previous day.

India's benchmark equity indices slipped off record highs during the session as profit-booking wiped out early gains. The Nifty closed 0.1% lower, slightly below the 26,200 mark. The BSE Sensex ended flat at 85,641.

