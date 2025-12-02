Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Trent

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10 points lower at 26,336 as of 6:54 a.m., which implied a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Investors may exercise caution before the Reserve Bank of India's policy meet outcomes.

Traders will keep an eye Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and other automobile stocks as they released their sales numbers for November on previous day.

India's benchmark equity indices slipped off record highs during the session as profit-booking wiped out early gains. The Nifty closed 0.1% lower, slightly below the 26,200 mark. The BSE Sensex ended flat at 85,641.