Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Trent
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets, share price movements, and latest view from analysts here.
Goldman Sachs Adds Maruti Suzuki To APAC Conviction List
Goldman Sachs added Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. to its Asia-Pacific conviction list as the automobile manufacturer is well-positioned to benefit from an ongoing revival in domestic consumption. Maruti Suzuki India will also see the positive impact of the pay commission.
Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's KOSPI Rise
Markets in Asia region gained early morning on Tuesday as market participants focused on government bond auction in Japan. Japan's 30-year bond hit a new high since its debut in 1999, Bloomberg reported.
The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.60% and 1.51% higher, respectively as of 7:24 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10 points lower at 26,336 as of 6:54 a.m., which implied a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Investors may exercise caution before the Reserve Bank of India's policy meet outcomes.
Traders will keep an eye Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and other automobile stocks as they released their sales numbers for November on previous day.
India's benchmark equity indices slipped off record highs during the session as profit-booking wiped out early gains. The Nifty closed 0.1% lower, slightly below the 26,200 mark. The BSE Sensex ended flat at 85,641.