The shares of the Apollo Tyres Ltd rose over 7% and touched a life-time high on Tuesday as Bloomberg reported its seeking to raise $100 million through a 3% stake sale. .Shares of India Glycols Ltd jumped as much as 13% after the company said it has received an order from oil marketing and oil companies for the supply of 16.55 crore liters of ethanol with an estimated value aggregating to Rs 1,164 crore under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme..Not yet agreed to a deadline extensionLooks forward to hearing Zee’s proposalZee's notice triggers a contractual provisionProvision allows parties to discuss extension possibilityAwaits Zee's plan on completion of critical closingSource: Bloomberg.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. declined as much as 3.96% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mint reported first that the California-based Sony Pictures is unlikely to extend timeline for effecting the $10-billion merger of its India business with the Zee Entertainment.The Sony Pictures Networks India said in an statement Zee Entertainment notice about not able to meet the deadline of Dec 21 to the exchanges prompts discussion on extending the timeline of the effective merger. The discussion between two parties haven't started, but Sony Pictures hasn't agreed to extend the deadline yet. .Domestically produced crude oil price reduced to Rs 1300 from Rs 5,000 per tonneExport of Diesel: Reduced to Rs 0.5 litre to Rs 1 per litreExport of jet fuel/ ATF: Hiked to Rs 1 per litre from nil earlier.The Indian benchmark indices opened higher as ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Rose.As of 09:16 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.10% or 21.85 points at 21,440.50, while the BSE Sensex was up 0.069% or 49.44 points at 71.364.53."On Wall Street, a sluggish start for stocks on Monday evolved into a robust finish, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite outperforming the Dow Jones due to Apple's announcement of halting certain smartwatch sales. Despite a 3% surge in oil prices, reaching $74 per barrel, positive sentiment prevails, fueled by a declining inflation rate amidst continued US economic growth," said Prashanth Tapse, senior, vice president, research, Mehta Equities Ltd.Technical analysis indicates Nifty faces hurdles at 21550 levels, while Bank Nifty encounters resistance at 48439. Nifty options data suggests a trading range of 21300-22000, with a crucial resistance zone at 21500. The call of the day suggests Nifty could reach 21,500, backed by sentimental, fundamental, and technical analyses. The preferred trade recommends buying Nifty between 21200-21250 with a stop at 20787 and targets at 21500/21639. Bank Nifty is suggested as a buy at CMP, with a stop at 47111 and targets at 48301/48551," he added.The S&P BSE SmallCap outperformed benchmark indices in early trade and rose 0.50%. The S&P BSE Midcap rose 0.21%. Around 15 sectors out of 20, compiled by the BSE advanced, and five declined. BSE Energy, and Oil and Gas sector gained the most among sectoral indices. .The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 1939 stocks rose, while 793 stocks declined. Around 102 stocks remained unchanged. .2.86 crore shares or 4.5% changed hands in a pre-market large tradeBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.28% or 59 points up at 21,477.65, and the BSE Sensex was up 0.23% or 164.19 points at 71.479.28..The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.16% on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency weakened 5 paise to open at 83.11 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.It closed at Rs 83.06 on MondaySource: Bloomberg.Nov. 2023 power demand rose 9% year-on-year on high base of 11% YoY in Nov. 2022.Apr-Nov 2023 demand up 9% on annualised basis.December 2023 - January 2024 may see moderation on high base of 11% on year growth.FY24 should meet annual 75 year-on-year expectation.NTPC, JSW Energy and Power Grid remain our top picks.Power demand is broad-based, driven by both industries and households.Clean energy transition accelerating, govt. targets point to RE investments rising 3 times.Current backdrop increases probability of regulated ROE being stable/50 bps change at most..Jefferies Economic Indicator fell 2.9ppt MoM to 22-month low of 4.6% YoYAvg JEI growth adj. for festive season shift at 6% YoY, in line with 2023Strong 2W demand raises hope for rural recovery, though other data points not supportiveCPI likely rise temporary on benign global rates outlook, soft crude pricesBroad-based indicators turn patchy, power relatively strongConsumption indicators slowed MoM, but show good underlying trendCapex-linked indicators strongFDI trended weak, in line with global trends.U.S. Dollar Index at 102.49U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.94%Brent crude up 0.32% at $78.20 per barrelNymex crude up 0.07% at $72.52 per barrelGIFT Nifty was down 0.1% at 21,465 as of 07:32 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.12% at $43,341.85.Emkay remains conservative, maintains a target price of Rs 165Sees scope of low-to-mid-single-digit SSG profile and potential margin gains of 200–300 basis points over this periodImprovement in gross margin, menu innovation and premiumisation should drive it upwards.Menu innovation and geography opportunities provide new growth levers to improve sales as well as streamline margins..Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Borosil.Ex/record Interim Dividend: Easy Trip Planners.Moved into a short-term ASM framework: TVS Holdings.Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Spencer's Retail..Nifty December futures down 0.37% to 21,447.25 at a premium of 28.6 points.Nifty December futures open interest down 8.6%.Nifty Bank December futures down 0.67% to 47,947.35 at a premium of 79.65 points.Nifty Bank December futures open interest down 6.1%.Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21,500 and Maximum put open interest at 21,300.Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 47,000.Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment..JTL Industries To Raise Rs 1,310 Crore Via Warrants And QIP .Stove Kraft: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Container Corp: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20 and 21.Siemens: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Minda Corp.: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Eicher Motors: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21 and 22.Rallis India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.India Glycols: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Idea Forge: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Sobha: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Waree Renewables Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Trent: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.Capri Global Capital: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19..IDFC First Bank Gets RBI Nod For Merger Of IDFC, IDFC Financial Holding With Self.Usha Martin: Promoter group Neutral Publishing House bought 1.18 lakh shares between Dec. 13 and 14.Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1.41 lakh shares between Dec. 12 and 15.Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S Narayan sold 5,000 shares between Dec. 15 and 16..Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties created a pledge of 3.10 lakh shares on Dec. 15. Promoter group NS Technical Consultancy created a pledge of 13.44 lakh shares on Dec. 16..PNC Infratech Wins Rs 1,174 Crore Road Project In Madhya Pradesh.Archean Chemical: India Resurgence Fund-Scheme 2 sold 19.23 lakh shares (1.56%) at Rs 600 apiece; India Resurgence Fund-Scheme 1 sold 11.38 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 601 apiece; Piramal Natural Resources sold 11.38 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 600 apiece; Tata AIA Life Insurance bought 14.06 lakh shares (1.14%); DSP Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.81%); and Goldman Sachs FDS Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 6.23 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 600 apiece.Seamec: Sunil Kumar Bhala sold 1.29 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 908.13 apiece.Sapphire Foods: Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 33.37 lakh shares (5.24%) and Samara Capital Partners Fund sold 4.49 lakh shares (0.7%) at 1,400 apiece. HDFC Mutual Fund bought 22 lakh shares (3.45%) and the Singapore government bought 10.05 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 1,400 apiece..Sapphire Foods Promoter Entities Pare Stake For Rs 530.2 Crore.Inox India: The cryogenic tank maker’s public issue was subscribed to 61.28 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (147.80 times), non-institutional investors (53.20 times) and retail investors (15.30 times).Motisons Jewellers: The public issue was subscribed to 15.02 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (22.24 times), non-institutional investors (13.82), and institutional investors (0.08 times).Muthoot Microfin: The public issue was subscribed to 0.83 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (1.38 times), non-institutional investors (0.61 times) and a portion reserved for employees (1.24 times). The portion for institutional investors received no bids.Suraj Estates: The public issue was subscribed to 0.72 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (1.24 times), non-institutional investors (0.28 times) and institutional investors (0.12 times).RBZ Jewellers: The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday and only comprise a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 95–100 per share. The company has raised Rs 21 crore from anchor investors.Credo Brands: The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday and will only comprise an offer for sale of Rs 549.8 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 266-280 per share. The company has raised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors.Happy Forgings: The Rs 1,008-crore IPO will open for bids on Tuesday. It will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 808–850. The company has raised Rs 302.5 crore from anchor investors..KPI Green Energy Launches QIP To Raise Rs 300 Crore.HDFC Bank: The private lender has raised Rs 7,425 crore through its maiden 10-year infrastructure bond issue on Monday, at a coupon rate of 7.71%, according to market participants with knowledge of the matter.Vedanta: The company approved a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The record date for the payment of dividends is Dec. 27.Apollo Tyres: An affiliate of Warburg Pincus is seeking about $100 million through a 3% stake sale, according to Bloomberg News. The floor price is set at Rs 440 apiece.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drugmaker will acquire a 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million.Nestle India: The company has set Jan. 5 as the record date for determining shareholders' entitlement for stock splits. It had approved a share split in the ratio of 1:10 on Oct. 19.IDFC First Bank: The company received the RBI nod for the merger of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Co. with itself.India Glycols: The company received an order from oil marketing and oil companies for the supply of 16.55 crore litres of ethanol with an estimated value aggregating to Rs 1,164 crore under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.Devyani International: The company has announced its foray into the Thailand market by acquiring 274 KFC outlets for Rs 1,066.10 crore, of which Devyani will shell out Rs 341.4 crore. It has also approved an investment of Rs 340 crore in its global arm, Devyani International DMCC, Dubai.Marico: The company's top brand, Parachute Advanced, launched a new hair oil named Sampoorna.Allcargo Gati: The board will meet on Dec. 21 to consider fundraising.Kaynes Technology: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 1,400 crore and set the floor price at Rs 2,449.96 per share, which indicates a discount of 5.8% to the stock's previous close of Rs 2,601.65 on NSE.JTL Industries: The company approved raising up to Rs 810 crore via issuance of warrants and raising up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.Vakrangee: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 8.8% of the equity share capital of Vortex Engineering from International Finance Corp.KPI Green: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 300 crore and set the floor price at Rs 1,245 per share, which indicates a discount of 9.64% to the stock's previous close of Rs 1,377.85 on NSE.PNC Infratech: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 1,174 crore road project in Madhya Pradesh.Olectra Greentech: NCLT dismissed the company's petition against MLR Motors for recovery of Rs 10 crore.Info Edge: The company has agreed to invest Rs 40 lakh in unit Jeevansathi Internet Services.Prataap Snacks: The company clarified on a media report of promoters being in talks for the sale of a controlling stake. The company is not in negotiations, as reported in the article.Biocon: The company's unit, Biocon Biologics, announced the successful completion of the transition of the acquired biosimilars business in 120 countries across advanced and emerging markets.Ethos: Ritesh Kumar Agrawal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel for personal reasons.NHPC: The company will mull the monetisation of future cash flow of one or more power stations at a board meeting on Dec. 22.DCW: The company temporarily suspended operations at the Sahupuram plant due to flooding and water logging.Sonata Software: The company announced its collaboration with Bayer to allow Bayer to develop new Agriculture-Powered Services for Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Agriculture that enable retrieval and integration of in-field activity data by working with leading manufacturers of farm machinery.Dish TV: The company said it would require the government’s nod to appoint Sanjeev Banerjee to the board.Shankara Building Products: The company approved the demerger of the trading business. The trading business comprises retail and distribution of building products. Shareholders will get 1 share of the demerged company for every 1 share held in the company.IPL-Linked Companies: The player auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 will be held on Tuesday. Companies that own teams will be in focus. These include:Lucknow SuperGiants: CESC, PCBL, Saregama India, Spencers Retail, and Firstsource Solutions.Mumbai Indians: Reliance Industries, Network 18, Reliance Power, Alok Industries.Royal Challengers Bangalore: United Spirits.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sun TV.Punjab Kings: Bombay Burmah Trading Corp., Bombay Dyeing,Bombay Realty., National Peroxide.Dehli Capitals: JSW Group companies, GMR Power and Urban Infra..KFC Operator Devyani International Enters Thailand Market With Rs 1,066-Crore Acquisition.Most Indices in Asia opened higher tracking gains in Wall Street. Investors in Japan await the outcome of Japan central bank's two-day meeting.Amid speculations that the Bank of Japan will soon end the world's last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, according to a Bloomberg survey. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.6% higher, Nikkei traded 0.1% higher and Kospi was flat.Brent crude was trading 1.83% higher at $77.95 a barrel. Gold was flat $2,027.36 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was down 0.12% at 21,460 as of 07:23 a.m.India's benchmark indices closed lower on Monday mainly due to losses in bank shares, fast-moving consumer goods and information technology.The NSE Nifty 50 closed 38 points, or 0.18%, lower at 21,418.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 169 points, or 0.24%, down at 71,315.09.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after being buyers for six consecutive sessions.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 33.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and bought stocks worth Rs 413.9 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.06 against the U.S. dollar on Monday..Adani Green Energy Incorporates Four Step-Down Subsidiaries