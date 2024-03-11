The Securities Exchange Board of India has ordered JM Financial to stop taking new mandates as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities. The company said that the impact of being barred to act as lead manager for a debenture issue cannot be ascertained at this point in time..Auctions to focus on spectrums up for renewals in 2024Expect max 17% of spectrum value being soldDo not expect excess demand in any circle/ bandBharti Airtel to lead on spectrum bandsVodafone Idea may not bid for renewals in 18000MHz bandExpect limited participation from Reliance Jio in upcoming auction.RBI directive on Upper Layer NBFC implies that Tata Sons will need to list by Oct 25. Holding across 15 listed groups works out to $195 billion.For Tata Chemicals value of stake in Tata Sons is 142% of its market cap.For Indian Hotels, Tata Power, Tata Steel and Tata Motors ratio works out to 10-25%.Investment in unlisted companies stood at $6.8 billion with stakes in Tata Play, Tata Digital etc.Market Value of these unlisted companies would be a multiple of book value given above.Potential listing also makes Shapoorji group investment in Tata Sons a liquid investment..India's benchmark indices opened flat, while the NSE Nifty 50 index hitting fresh highs, lead by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Kotak Bank Ltd.As of 09:20 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 4.15 points or 0.018% lower at 22,489.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 60.67 points or 0.082% lower at 74,058.72. The NSE Nifty 50 index hit a record high of 22,526.60."For positional traders, the 22,200/73,300 or 20-day Simple Moving Average would act as a trend-deciding level. The market may move to 22,650-22,800/74,500-74800 above 22,200/73,300. Conversely, sentiment may change below 22200/73300, and the market may slip to 22,100/73,000 or 21,950/72,650," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. .The Nifty Bank index's short-term structure is bullish, but buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for short-term traders. 47,500-47,200 would act as a key support zone while 48,300-48,600 could be a key resistance zone for traders, Chouhan said..Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd added positively to the index. HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd., weighed on the benchmark index..On NSE, five sectoral indices advanced, and seven declined. The Nifty Realty index rose the most, while the Nifty Metal index fell the most. .Broader markets were trading on a mixed note on BSE. The S&P BSE Smallcap declined 0.26%, and the S&P BSE Midcap rose 0.51% as of 09:28 a.m.On BSE, 11 sectors advanced out of 20, and nine declined. The S&P BSE Realty index was top performer among sectoral indices. The S&P BSE Metal index emerged as the top loser..Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 1,615 stocks fell, and 1,489 stocks advanced, and 174 remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 0.08% or 56.54 points at 74,175.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,517.50, up 23.95 points or 0.11%..The local currency strengthened by 6 paise to 82.73 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 82.79 a dollar on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.02%.It closed at 7.03% on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.U.S. Dollar Index at 102.66U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.06%Brent crude down 0.65% at $81.55 per barrelNymex crude down 0.72% at $77.45 per barrelGIFT Nifty down 24 points or 0.11% at 22,635.50 as of 8:11 a.m. Bitcoin was down 1.73% at $68,228.38.Asian Shares Mixed As Yen Weakens Japan Stocks: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures down by 0.24% to 22,552.35 at a premium of 58.8 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 5.51%.Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.45% to 47,958.3 at a premium of 122.5 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 11.9%.Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,500 and maximum put open interest at 22,400.Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 48,000.Securities in ban period: Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Sail, Tata Chemical, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..How Discoms Will Be Hit If They're To Meet Peak Demand Of 250 GW In April-June.Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: PendingPrice Band changes from 20% to 10%: PendingEx/record AGM: BEML Land Assets.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Agro Tech Foods, IIFL Finance.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Jyoti CNC Automation, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts..Coffee, Chocolate, Cookies Hit Sweet Spot In Dull FMCG Market.Genus Power Infrastructure: Promoter Kailash Chandra Agarwal revoked a pledge of 8 lakh shares on March 5.Star Cement: Promoter Amritansh Chamaria created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on March 1..Gravita India: To meet analysts and investors on March 17.Capri Global Capital: To meet analysts and investors on March 12.Sapphire Foods: To meet analysts and investors on March 13, 14.Agi Greenpac: To meet analysts and investors in March 13.HDFC Asset Management: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.Kirloskar Brothers: To meet analysts and investors on March 18, 19Maruti Suzuki: To meet analysts and investors on March 18..Piramal NCD Issue Brought JM Financial Under SEBI Scrutiny .Bharti Airtel: Pastel sold 4.90 crore shares (0.81%) while, GQG Partners through its affiliates bought 4.34 crore shares (0.69%) at Rs at Rs 1,193.7 apiece..CarTrade Tech: Springfield Venture International sold 3.8 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 739.39 apiece, while Taiyo Greater India Fund bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 737.64 apiece.G R Infraprojects: Agarwal Lalita sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Agarwal Ritu sold 4.83 lakh shares (0.49%), Kiran Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Laxmi Devi Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Ritu Agarwal sold 4.83 lakh shares (0.49%), Suman Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), while SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.75 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 1,171 apiece.Mahindra and Mahindra: Prudential Management and Services sold 93 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 1,912.04 apiece.SBFC Finance: SBFC Holdings sold 2.96 crore shares (2.78%) at Rs 86.35 apiece, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 55.64 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 85.52 apiece..Government Hikes Outlay To Tea Sector, Incentives To Small Growers .JG Chemicals: The public issue was subscribed to 32.09 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (46.33 times), retail investors (17.44 times), institutional investors (32.09 times).Gopal Snacks: The public issue was subscribed to 1.4 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.63 times), retail investors (2.01 times), and by institutional investors (0.09)..Singtel Divests 0.8% Stake In Bharti Airtel For Rs 5,849 Crore.Vedanta: The company received a warning related to publishing information relating to an unlisted ultimate holding company from SEBI.InterGlobe Aviation: Promoter Rakesh Gangwal will sell up to a 3.3% stake in the company worth at least Rs 3,729 crore, at a floor price of Rs 2,925 apiece.JM Financial: SEBI ordered JM Financial to stop taking on new mandates as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities. The company said that the impact of being barred from acting as lead manager for a debenture issue cannot be ascertained at this point in time.Gail, ONGC: GAIL, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and Shell Energy India signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for importing ethane and other hydrocarbons, as well as develop evacuation infrastructure at Shell Energy Terminal, Hazira.Torrent Power: The company received a letter of award worth Rs 1,540 crore from the Maharashtra state electricity distribution company for setting up 306 MW grid-connected solar PV projects.Gujarat Gas: The company and Bharat Petroleum signed an MoU on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery. This MoU includes offering liquid fuels, BPCL's allied petroleum products at select outlets of the company.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran for a broad consideration of Rs 251 crore to supply, install, test and commission 11 KV Line-associated works. The company received an LOA worth Rs 889 crore from the Himachal Pradesh state electricity board for the development of distribution infrastructure in the south zone of Himachal Pradesh.NBCC: The company signed an MoU with Bharat Heavy Electronics for redeveloping BHEL's identified properties.Shyam Metallics and Energy: The company sold 94,143 tonne of sponge iron, up 122.9% YoY, and 2.34 lakh tonne, up 37.3% YoY, for the month of February.Agro Tech Foods: The company announced a share subscription agreement with Zest Holding Investments, leading to the investor gaining control over the company.Tata Communication: The company has opened a new world-class production and delivery facility in Los Angeles, an investment that will support the future development of its services and business growth.Exide Industries: The company received approval from the NCLT for the scheme of amalgamation between its wholly owned subsidiaries, Exide Energy Solutions and Exide Energy.Sonata Software: The company has announced the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with the Microsoft Azure AI service.PNC Infratech: The company signed a pact for a construction project worth Rs 1,174 crore in Madhya Pradesh in hybrid annuity mode.H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has been declared a L-l bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 610.11 crore.Cyient DLM: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Cyient DLM Inc..India Glycols: The company has enhanced the capacity of the Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. The plant capacity now stands at 410 KLPD and is fully commissioned.Rainbow Children Medicare: The company has added 50-bed additional blocks to the existing hospital at Hydernagar, Hyderabad, Telangana.United Breweries: The company launched the new brand 'Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer' in the premium strong beer segment category in Karnataka.Macrotech Developers: The company successfully raised Rs 3,300 crore in equity through QIP.Mishtann Foods: The company has set Mar. 20 as the record date for its rights issue. The right entitlement ratio is 1:31.Azad Engineering: The company has signed a long-term strategic supply agreement with a subsidiary of Baker Hughes to supply high-complex and critical components.DB Realty: The company will raise Rs 1,500 crore through qualified institutional placement. The company will raise Rs 1,000 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore.TVS Motor Company: The company announces its presence in France. It will showcase its product range for Europe in Lyon, France, up until March 10.Kernex Microsystems: The company receives an order worth Rs 109.5 crore from South-Central Railway for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works.Oil India: The company announces a second interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share. This comes to a yield of 1.3% based on Thursday’s closing price of Rs 630 per share.Dilip Buildcon: The company gets an order worth Rs 550 crore for a tender floated by NHAI on a hybrid annuity basis in Tamil Nadu.Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security clears 34 new Dhruv choppers for the Indian Coast Guard, Army. The choppers will be manufactured by HAL.Dwarikesh Sugar: The company sets the record date for the buyback as March 20, for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.TCNS Clothing: CRISIL assigns the CRISIL AA-/Stable rating to the company as its long-term rating and reaffirms the CRISIL A1+ ratingSJVN: SJVN Green Energy signs a power usage agreement for 500 MW of solar power and a power purchase agreement for 100 MW of solar power with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services.Coal India: The company signed a MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to meet the growing power demands of the state. Under the MoU, the initial focus will be on exploring the possibilities of setting up 4100 MW projects through a JV.Indian Bank: Brajesh Kumar Singh replaces Imran Amin Siddiqui as executive director, effective March 10.NLC India: India signs an MOU with the Rajasthan government for the formation of a JV for adding thermal and renewable capacity.Gensol Engineering: It emerged as the lowest bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's 70 MW/140 MWh battery energy storage project worth Rs 450 crore in revenue..Interglobe Promoter To Sell 3.3% Stake For Rs 3,729 Crore.Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the negative, taking cues from the decline on Wall Street as investors assessed Japan's GDP data and awaited the U.S. CPI print.The Nikkei was trading 2.23% lower at 38,803.10, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 1.3% lower at 7,741.30 as of 7:24 a.m.U.S. stocks hit all-time highs in the run-up to the U.S. jobs report, with investors betting some of the world’s major central banks will start slashing interest rates as soon as June, according to Bloomberg.The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.65% and 1.16%, respectively, as of 12.10 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.18% lower on Friday.Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $81.77 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.36% at $2,186.85 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was 24 points, or 0.11%, lower at 22,635.50 as of 8:11 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel.The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday. 