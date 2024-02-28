Stock Market Holidays In March 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
In March 2024, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for a total of thirteen days, including five Saturdays and five Sundays. Besides the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on three weekdays in March.
As per information from the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on March 8 (Friday) Mahashivratri, March 25 (Monday) Holi, and March 29 (Friday) Good Friday. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not take place on these days.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2024
March 2, Saturday
March 3 Sunday
March 8 Friday, Mahashivratri
March 9, Saturday
March 10, Sunday
March 16, Saturday
March 17, Sunday
March 23, Saturday
March 24, Sunday
March 25, Monday, Holi
March 29, Friday, Good Friday
March 30, Saturday
March 31, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.