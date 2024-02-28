NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Holidays In March 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Holidays In March 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

28 Feb 2024, 07:23 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

In March 2024, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for a total of thirteen days, including five Saturdays and five Sundays. Besides the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on three weekdays in March.

As per information from the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on March 8 (Friday) Mahashivratri, March 25 (Monday) Holi, and March 29 (Friday) Good Friday. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not take place on these days.

Full List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2024

  • March 2, Saturday 

  • March 3 Sunday

  • March 8 Friday, Mahashivratri

  • March 9, Saturday

  • March 10, Sunday

  • March 16, Saturday

  • March 17, Sunday

  • March 23, Saturday

  • March 24, Sunday

  • March 25, Monday, Holi

  • March 29, Friday, Good Friday

  • March 30, Saturday

  • March 31, Sunday

Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

  • D) Block Deal Session Timings:
    Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
    Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT