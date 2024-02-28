Stock Market Holidays In March 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

In March 2024, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for a total of thirteen days, including five Saturdays and five Sundays. Besides the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on three weekdays in March.

As per information from the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on March 8 (Friday) Mahashivratri, March 25 (Monday) Holi, and March 29 (Friday) Good Friday. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not take place on these days.