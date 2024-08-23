Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Janmashtami?
Find out if the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange are open or closed on Monday, August 26.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on Monday, August 26, on the occasion of Janmashtami. While Janmashtami is celebrated in many parts of India, the stock market operates on a regular schedule, with holidays primarily based on national and religious events.
Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will continue to be operational for the day. Additionally, trading will continue in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments as well.
Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2024
Here is the complete list of the remaining stock market holidays in 2024:
Gandhi Jayanti – October 2
Diwali Laxmi Puja – November 1 (muhurat trading will take place)
Gurunanak Jayanti – November 15
Christmas – December 25
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Janmashtami 2024
Krishna Janmashtami 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 26. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Observed with fasting, prayer, and celebrations, it marks Lord Krishna's birth. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, with devotees enacting Krishna's childhood and offering him prayers and laddoos.