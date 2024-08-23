Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Janmashtami?

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on Monday, August 26, on the occasion of Janmashtami. While Janmashtami is celebrated in many parts of India, the stock market operates on a regular schedule, with holidays primarily based on national and religious events.

Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will continue to be operational for the day. Additionally, trading will continue in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments as well.