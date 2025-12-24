Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, Dec. 25, on account of Christmas, one of the major global holidays.

All market transactions, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivatives, will be halted for the day, in line with the holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

In the commodities segment, the MCX and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will remain closed for both the morning and evening trading sessions. Normal stock market operations will resume on Friday, Dec. 26.

Domestic equity markets will operate only for four days this week. Apart from the Christmas holiday, the BSE and NSE will also remain shut on Dec. 27 (Saturday) and Dec. 28 (Sunday) due to the regular weekend closure.

Apart from the Indian markets, the US stock markets will also see early closures on Wednesday due to Christmas Eve. Equity markets are scheduled to close at 1:00 p.m. ET, while bond markets will remain shut an hour later. U.S. markets will remain closed on Thursday for Christmas and resume normal trading on Friday.

Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, is a major public holiday in most countries, especially in Christian-majority nations, across the world.

In total, the NSE calendar included 14 trading holidays for 2025, apart from the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.