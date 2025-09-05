Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Gain Over 1% This Week; RIL, M&M Lead Gains

The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Friday after a see-saw trade as the markets had a mixed reaction to the overhaul in the goods and services tax.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 6.7 points or 0.03% higher at 24,741 and the BSE Sensex closed 7.25 points or 0.01% lower at 80,710.76 on Friday. The Nifty fell much as 0.46% during the day, while the Sensex dropped 0.49%

The benchmark indices gained over 1% on a weekly basis, with most sectoral indices closing in the green.

The Nifty Metal emerged as the top performer, gaining over 5%. The Nifty Auto also surged by more than 5%. The standout performer within the auto sector was Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which saw its share price jump by over 11%, marking its best weekly gain since June 2024.

The Nifty PSU Bank, Financials and Nifty Bank all snapped their two-week losing streaks, indicating a broad-based recovery. The positive sentiment also extended to the Nifty Realty, which recorded its third consecutive week of gains.