Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Ends At 24,500, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points Amid Trump Tariff Jitters
All the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the red, with the Nifty Defence, IT and Realty declining the most.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Thursday, the first day after 50% tariffs on India from the US came into effect.
While trade negotiations are still lacking clarity, the impact weighed on the markets. The monthly and weekly expiry date also contributed to pulling the markets lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 211.15 points or 0.85% lower at 24,500.9 and the BSE Sensex closed 705.97 points or 0.87% down at 80,080.57.
The Nifty fell over 0.93% during the day. Investors' wealth declined Rs 3.9 lakh crore to Rs 437.75 lakh crore on Thursday.
In terms of points contribution, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and TCS dragged the index the most.
Shriram Finance Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were among the companies that closed with losses.
The BSE Midcap ended 1.09% lower and the SmallCap also closed 0.96% lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,466 stocks gained, 2,637 declined and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.