SIPs Vs Panic Selling: How Domestic Money Cushioned FPIs’ Selling Spree
The data signals that India’s equity story is no longer solely dependent on foreign flows, but is held together by homegrown money has to be the pillar of stability.
Indian equity markets in 2025 witnessed a stark contrast between foreign portfolio investors or FPIs and domestic retail investors. While FPIs pulled out a massive Rs 1.55 lakh crore from equities during the year so far, systematic investment plans or SIPs continued to pour in steadily, acting as a stabilising force.
The year began on a shaky note with FPIs offloading Rs 78,027 crore in January alone, followed by heavy selling in February of Rs 34,574 crore and August saw a selling of Rs 34,993 crore.
September and July also saw significant outflows of Rs 23,885 crore and Rs 17,741 crore, respectively. Out of 12 months, eight recorded net FPI selling, driven by global trade jitters and currency volatility.
In sharp contrast, SIP inflows proved to be steady and sure, all year round. Starting January 2025 at Rs 26,400 crore, contributions climbed steadily through the year, hitting Rs 29,445 crore by November.
The momentum was particularly strong in the second half, with July clocking in Rs 28,464 crore, August Rs 28,265 crore, and September Rs 29,361 crore. This contrast spotlights the growing confidence of domestic investors in long-term wealth creation, even as FPIs exited in droves.
The divergence is striking when viewed month-on-month. For instance, August saw FPIs sell Rs 34,993 crore, yet SIP inflows surged past Rs 28,000 crore, nearly offsetting the foreign exit.
Similarly, September’s Rs 23,885-crore FPI sell-off was cushioned by Rs 29,361 crore in SIP contributions into the Indian equity markets from domestic investors. Even during October, when FPIs turned marginally positive at Rs 14,610 crore, SIPs maintained their upward trajectory at Rs 29,529 crore.
While FPIs remain sensitive to global cues, retail investors, via disciplined SIPs, are providing a counterbalance, reducing volatility and supporting valuations.