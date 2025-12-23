SIPs Vs Panic Selling: How Domestic Money Cushioned FPIs’ Selling Spree

Indian equity markets in 2025 witnessed a stark contrast between foreign portfolio investors or FPIs and domestic retail investors. While FPIs pulled out a massive Rs 1.55 lakh crore from equities during the year so far, systematic investment plans or SIPs continued to pour in steadily, acting as a stabilising force.

The year began on a shaky note with FPIs offloading Rs 78,027 crore in January alone, followed by heavy selling in February of Rs 34,574 crore and August saw a selling of Rs 34,993 crore.

September and July also saw significant outflows of Rs 23,885 crore and Rs 17,741 crore, respectively. Out of 12 months, eight recorded net FPI selling, driven by global trade jitters and currency volatility.