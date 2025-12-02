Business NewsMarketsSilver Retreats From Record High On Concerns Of Overheating
Silver Retreats From Record High On Concerns Of Overheating

Traders have been betting on continued supply tightness and expectations for another interest-rate cut in the US, a tailwind for non-yielding precious metals.

02 Dec 2025, 06:51 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A reading of above 70 shows that the momentum is overheated.(Image Source: Bloomberg)
Silver retreated from a record high, with a key technical indicator showing that a six-day rally has taken the white metal into overbought territory. Gold also edged down.

Silver traded at around $57.45 an ounce, more than a dollar below the all-time peak reached in the previous session. Traders have been betting on continued supply tightness and expectations for another interest-rate cut in the US, a tailwind for non-yielding precious metals.

The 14-day relative strength index, however, shows that this recent speculative fervor may have gone too far, too fast. A reading of above 70 shows that the momentum is overheated.

“We have now moved on beyond rational momentum,” Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in a note. “Demand expectations have declined across all categories, leaving investment demand as the primary driver today,” he said, citing weak physical trading in London’s over-the-counter market.

The rally in silver – which rose more than 8% over the previous two sessions – has been fueled by bets on prolonged supply tightness. Since record amounts of the metal flowed into London to ease a historic squeeze in October, other trading hubs have come under pressure. Inventories linked to Shanghai Futures Exchange’s warehouses recently hit their lowest in a decade.

Silver and gold have also been supported by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver another interest-rate cut next week. Markets have priced in a near-certainty of a quarter-point reduction at the Fed’s final meeting of the year.

Silver fell 1% to $57.4245 an ounce as of 8:28 a.m. in Singapore. Gold edged down 0.2%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up marginally, while palladium and platinum traded lower.

