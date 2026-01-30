Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Silver Prices Drop By 11% From Record High — Here's Why The White Metal Is Falling

Silver Prices Today: The sharp fall comes on the back of silver, almost reaching Rs 4 lakh levels, mirroring the unprecedented rally seen in gold as well

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Silver Prices Drop By 11% From Record High — Here's Why The White Metal Is Falling
MCX silver price last dropped 4.7% to Rs 381,100 per 1 kg
Photo: PTI

After a sustained period of rally, silver prices declined sharply, plunging over 7% to trade near Rs 3.71 lakh per kg levels. The sharp fall comes on the back of silver, almost reaching Rs 4 lakh levels, mirroring the unprecedented rally seen in gold as well. On the multi commodity exchange (MCX), the white metal has crashed by more than 11% or Rs 30,000 to Rs 3,71,700 per kg from a record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg. The price crash has also triggered concerns among investors, as even safe havens like gold and silver are now gripped by volatility.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Prices Surge To Record: How 2026 Looks For Precious Metals And What Should Investors Do Next?

Why Are Gold, Silver Prices Crashing Today?

Silver and gold dropped for the first time in nearly two weeks, as the US dollar strengthened after US President Donald Trump said he plans to announce his choice for chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday morning.

This decision could set up a showdown on whether the U.S. central bank preserves its independence from the White House and electoral politics. The Trump administration is reportedly set to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, triggering a market reaction. 

Silver Price Outlook

Despite the momentary fall, though, Citi remains tactically bullish on silver as the metal continues its sharp upward trajectory. The brokerage firm has raised its 0–3 month price target for silver to $150 per ounce. Citi upgraded its silver target to $150 per ounce from a previous forecast of $100, citing stronger‑than‑expected momentum.

The firm sees a 30–40% upside for silver in the coming weeks, driven by tightening supply and robust investor demand. Citi reiterated its bullish stance on silver in the near term, expecting further gains as market conditions tighten. The rally in silver since December appears to be led largely by China, according to the bank's analysis.

Analysts said silver is currently behaving like 'gold on steroids,' outperforming the yellow metal amid heightened volatility. Citi's gold‑silver ratio analysis suggests silver prices could reach $160–$170 per ounce, showing further potential strength for the white metal.

ALSO READ: How 2026 Looks For Precious Metals And What Should Investors Do Next?

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Giants In Crucial Clash For Playoff Spots

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Giants In Crucial Clash For Playoff Spots

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search