Business NewsMarketsSEBI Proposes Allowing Zero-Coupon Bonds At Reduced Face Value Of Rs 10,000
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI Proposes Allowing Zero-Coupon Bonds At Reduced Face Value Of Rs 10,000

Taking note of these suggestions, the regulator has issued a draft circular and invited public comments till Aug. 21.

01 Aug 2025, 09:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p></p><p> (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

SEBI on Friday proposed a modification in rules by allowing issuance of zero-coupon debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares at a reduced face value of Rs 10,000. The move came as a response to market feedback that the current framework, which mandates that only interest or dividend-bearing instruments qualify for such lower denomination issuance excludes zero-coupon or zero-dividend securities, limiting issuer and investor flexibility.

In a consultation paper, SBI proposed that it will allow issuers on a private placement basis either interest/dividend-bearing securities with regular payouts or zero interest/dividend securities -- both at a face value of Rs 10,000, provided they have fixed maturity and carry no structured obligations.

This change, if approved, will be applicable to all issues of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares, on private placement basis that are proposed to be listed on the exchanges, SEBI said.

Taking note of these suggestions, the regulator has issued a draft circular and invited public comments till Aug. 21.

The regulator also asked stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations to take necessary steps and update their systems in accordance with the revised rules.

ALSO READ

NSE Reaches Settlement With SEBI In Outsourcing Case — Details Here
Opinion
NSE Reaches Settlement With SEBI In Outsourcing Case — Details Here
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT